Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Mexican Bakery

Best Mexican Bakery: Deleite Bakery
Like any of Houston’s biggest, best panaderias, Deleite Bakery on Houston’s far east side boasts cabinets and cabinets filled with sugary, bready treasures. All the pan dulce staples are neatly arranged behind clear glass doors for visitors to see, like gems in a jewelry shop. Bright pink polvorones, two-toned cuernitos, those impossibly cute (and tasty!) li’l marranitos – all properly showcased in all their glory. Deleite, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has absolutely mastered those coffee-dippable baked treats.
But, there’s one offering which sets Deleite (appropriately, that’s “delight” en inglés, y’all) apart and it’s the humble, but imperative concha. Should a city be so privileged, so honored, so damn fortunate to have an embarrassing wealth of Mexican sweet bread shops within its limits, we submit the concha as the deciding factor in the hunt for who’s best. Deleite does conchas better than any Mexican bakery in Houston.
They’re pillow-soft, buttery and just sweet enough. Someone call the Vatican because the miracle of these conchas is they taste oven-fresh even days after purchase. Tear one open and check out the beautiful aeration, all those pockets of airy goodness – it’s a wonder the fluffy, round dough-discs don’t simply float into space like adorable little UFOs. If they ever did drift into another galaxy, Deleite's conchas would convince the pan dulce-eating aliens there that intelligent life does exist on Planet Earth.
11410 East Freeway, Jacinto City
713-492-2808
instagram.com/deleitebakerytx