Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Middle Eastern

Best Middle Eastern: Albi
The team behind Mary’z Mediterranean has upped the ante with this sultry new River Oaks spot, which spotlights the bold flavors of the Levant region of the Middle East, including Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and more. With a luxe atmosphere to match the eats, it’s an excellent choice for lingering over plates of silky hummus, charred octopus, turmeric-kissed chicken and succulent rack of lamb, plus a Turkish espresso martini or two.
1947 W Gray
832-464-2524
albihouston.com