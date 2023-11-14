Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Middle Eastern

November 14, 2023 4:30AM

Albi combines alluring ambiance with bold tastes of the Levant. Photo by Michael Anthony
Best Middle Eastern: Albi

The team behind Mary’z Mediterranean has upped the ante with this sultry new River Oaks spot, which spotlights the bold flavors of the Levant region of the Middle East, including Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and more. With a luxe atmosphere to match the eats, it’s an excellent choice for lingering over plates of silky hummus, charred octopus, turmeric-kissed chicken and succulent rack of lamb, plus a Turkish espresso martini or two.

1947 W Gray
832-464-2524
albihouston.com
