Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Oyster Bar

November 1, 2023 4:30AM

Pappas Restaurants' new oyster house concept doesn't disappoint.
Pappas Restaurants' new oyster house concept doesn't disappoint. Photo by Arturo Olmos
Best Oyster: Little's Oyster Bar

One of the year’s most exciting openings comes from a little restaurant group you may have heard of. That’d be this oyster house from Pappas Restaurants, and yes, we were kidding about the "little" part. Taking over the former Little Pappas Seafood House on South Shepherd, this reimagined spot focuses on fresh oysters, raw seafood and simple, in-season offerings with a chefy punch. Pony up to the 10-seat oyster bar to suck down the day’s menu of beauties on-the-half-shell, which will always include one Gulf variety from the nearby Bolivar Peninsula; and tack on fun stuff like broiled oysters dripping with garlic soubise, Gulf stone crab claws and house white sturgeon caviar.

3001 South Shepherd
713-522-4595
littlesoysterbar.com
