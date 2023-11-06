Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Steakhouse

Best Steakhouse: Andiron
A 22-foot live fire grill, handsome space and top notch meat program featuring the best cuts from around the globe help this scorching Sambrooks Management Company (The Pit Room, Candente) concept turn up the volume in Houston’s robust steakhouse scene. Executive chef Louis Maldonado helms the open kitchen (earning his spurs at Michelin Star restaurants including French Laundry and Mourad); turning out buttery olive-fed Wagyu, studly Niman Ranch porterhouse and a perfect aged Rohan duck along with polished side pieces like smoked oyster steak tartare, Kaluga amber caviar souffle, spot prawn cocktail and caramelized onion tart. Complete the epic experience with a bottle from its curated library of over 500 labels, plus some brownie a la mode with smoked pecans and tres leches ice cream for good measure.
3201 Allen Parkway
281-974-1513
andironhtx.com