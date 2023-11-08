Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Tasting Menu

Best Tasting Menu: March
This uber stylish 28-seat restaurant from Goodnight Hospitality is where you want to go to be wow-ed. Chef-partner Felipe Riccio and team craft six- and nine-course tasting menus that explore the boundaries of the Mediterranean, and so far, each iteration of the menu is seemingly better than the last. After journeys through Southern Spain, North Africa, France’s historic Occitania region and Greece, the current menu dives into the culturally rich fare of Sicily, featuring wonders like the delicately roasted pepper stuffed with king crab, fresh pasta with golden kaluga caviar and tuna marrow, and slow braised and grilled guanciale with mulberry and foie gras torchon.
1624 Westheimer
832-380-2481
marchrestaurant.com