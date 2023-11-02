Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Thin Crust Pizza

You've heard of Chicago deep dish, but you may be surprised to learn there’s another style of pizza the Windy City folks are bonkers for (and rightfully so). That’d be tavern style pizza, epic bars pie made with a cracker-thin crust that’s cut into small squares so you can eat more and with way less guilt. The wunderkind team behind Nobie’s and The Toasted Coconut have thankfully brought the pie to Houston’s attention at their hot new pizza tavern, Nonno's. Visit the family-friendly haunt (which also sports arcade games, vintage Pizza Hut lights and the world’s chonkiest mozzarella sticks) to see what all the fuss is about.houstonsbestpizza.com