Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Wine Bar

Tucked away in a corner of a strip center in Oak Forest, behind a bank and adjacent to a Kroger store sits Plonk, a cozy, unique neighborhood wine bar that should be a must stop for any wine nerd in the Houston area. Owned by former Pappas Bros. Steakhouse sommelier Scott Miller, Plonk vibes like a hangout for friends who decided to open a wine bar in their hood, which is basically what it is. It's laid back and accessible for wine snobs and newbies alike. It also boasts a solid menu of boards, pizzas and entrees making it an excellent spot for happy hour or a full dinner. When the weather is nice, there are few better spots than the patio where you can chill with a glass of wine and enjoy the night air.