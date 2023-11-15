Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Wine Selection

Wine enthusiast or just enthusiastic drinker, there are few wine cellars more well stocked in the entire state of Texas than those at Papps Bros. Steakhouse locations. From the most dauntingly expensive to the downright reasonable by glass or by bottle, Pappas has them and an expert team of sommeliers to help sort it all out. Obviously, the food is also exceptional, but they have unique wine events to go with the extensive awards they have won for their robust selections. Whether you are the biggest of wine nerds or just someone looking to sip a nice glass for the evening, Pappas Bros. simply cannot be beaten.Multiple Locations