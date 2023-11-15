Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Wings

November 15, 2023 4:30AM

Blood Bros. BBQ wings soar above the rest
Blood Bros. BBQ wings soar above the rest Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Wings: Blood Bros. BBQ

The city’s best wings aren’t located in a chain of restaurants specializing in wings, but in a much-lauded craft barbecue restaurant in Bellaire. Among the many things Blood Bros. BBQ is doing right – so many things they’ve earned praise from the likes of New York Times, Food & Wine, Smithsonian Magazine, Southern Living and Bon Appétit – are their incredible smoked wings. These delicacies are pecan and oak smoked, then fried to crispy perfection and tossed in flavors like gochujang, honey harissa, traditional buffalo sauce and Thai sweet chili. They’re also served in a dry rub or naked as the day these little chicks were hatched.

Because they’re smoked, fried and slathered, the blend of flavors is remarkable. You can literally taste something different in every single nibble, which elevates these wings from the norm. Paired with Blood Bros.’ offerings like bourbon peach habanero pork belly burnt ends or arroz con pollo sausage and a local brew, they make for a compelling centerpiece to smorgasbords fit for everything from Sunday football watching to lavish wedding receptions.

5425 Bellaire
713-664-7776
bloodbrosbbq.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation