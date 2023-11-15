Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Wings

Best Wings: Blood Bros. BBQ
The city’s best wings aren’t located in a chain of restaurants specializing in wings, but in a much-lauded craft barbecue restaurant in Bellaire. Among the many things Blood Bros. BBQ is doing right – so many things they’ve earned praise from the likes of New York Times, Food & Wine, Smithsonian Magazine, Southern Living and Bon Appétit – are their incredible smoked wings. These delicacies are pecan and oak smoked, then fried to crispy perfection and tossed in flavors like gochujang, honey harissa, traditional buffalo sauce and Thai sweet chili. They’re also served in a dry rub or naked as the day these little chicks were hatched.
Because they’re smoked, fried and slathered, the blend of flavors is remarkable. You can literally taste something different in every single nibble, which elevates these wings from the norm. Paired with Blood Bros.’ offerings like bourbon peach habanero pork belly burnt ends or arroz con pollo sausage and a local brew, they make for a compelling centerpiece to smorgasbords fit for everything from Sunday football watching to lavish wedding receptions.
5425 Bellaire
713-664-7776
bloodbrosbbq.com