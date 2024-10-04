Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Bakery

[
Best Bakery: Magnol French Baking
Sharpening his pastry cutter at influential spots like Michelin-starred MIX in Las Vegas and "The Most Luxurious Hotel in the World," Burj Al Arab in Dubai, San Salvador-born chef Otto Sanchez returned to his second home, Houston, opening this lauded Post Oak bakery (with a second location set to make its stamp in the Heights). The city is lucky to have him, and his selection of skillfully prepared organic breads and pastries, from gorgeously crusty boule and baguette to eclair, seasonal tarts, and perhaps the butteriest, most satifsfying croissants in town.
1500 North Post Oak
281-846-6661
magnolfrenchbaking.com