Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Cheese Shop

Best Cheese Shop: Montrose Cheese & Wine
If you haven’t been to one of this buzzy wine and cheese shop’s après-ski style Raclette parties, you aren’t doing winter right. Regardless, you have all year to enjoy its many cherry-picked cheeses, whether that be via a wine-paired charcuterie and cheese board taken down on its pleasantly shady patio or the epic platter you curate at home with the help of its knowledgable, friendly staff. Find buttery, mellow cow’s milk cheese; artisanal goat’s milk tomme with honey and thyme; and damn fine accouterments —cave-aged butter, housemade pickles, sliced baguette, and caviar!—to go along with.
1618 Westheimer
832-380-2461
montrosecheeseandwine.com