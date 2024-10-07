Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Fancy Burger

October 7, 2024 4:30AM

Wagyu and brisket are the hunky stars of the show in this fancy burger.
Wagyu and brisket are the hunky stars of the show in this fancy burger. Photo by Duc Hoang
Best Fancy Burger: Andiron

Burger enthusiasts will want to get their hands on the juice-dripping house burger from buzzy wood-burning steakhouse, Andiron. Rocking a Wagyu and brisket blend, the beef-forward burger gets an extra shot of richness from slow-roasted bone barrow onions and melty aged cheddar. Served on a housemade brioche bun with a side of fat-cut pommes anna style fries, this is one burger worth skipping steak for.

3201 Allen Parkway
281-974-1513
andironhtx.com
