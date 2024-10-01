Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Fast Casual Restaurant

Navigation
Little Rey brings the full-service experience to a fast-casual setting.
Best Fast Casual Restaurant: Little Rey

Restaurateur Ford Fry (La Lucha, Superica, State of Grace) expands his well-established local footprint with the opening of this Northern Mexico-inspired concept, which takes the attention to detail of a full-service restaurant and mashes it up with a more casual, counter-service feel. There is something for everyone — wood-roasted, bone-in “chicken al carbon” (its signature dish) with freshly made tortillas and all the fixin’s; street-style tacos filled with things like wood-grilled skirt steak, spicy shrimp, and smoked onions; an arroz con pollo/salad hybrid topped with all the greens; and shareables like the must-order smoked chicken wings with fiery salsa macha and jalapeño ranch, plus a kids menu, breakfast service, and soft-serve ice cream. When you’re ready for more, head to the “Uno Mas” window to add to the party.

2345 Mid Lane
832-942-5081
littlerey.com/houston
