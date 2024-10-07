Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Food Hall

Navigation
October 7, 2024

Rhapsody Bar at the Lyric Market is a great happy hour destintion. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Food Hall: Lyric Market

Food halls aren't just about the food. They are about the atmosphere. It's why sometimes halls with great selections of meal options aren't always the perfect spot for an after-work hang or a nice dinner. Enter Lyric Market inside the Lyric Centre building just across from the Wortham Theater Center. Yes, they have great food with selections varying from Mexican and sushi to Indian street food and ramen, there is plenty of diversity when it comes to dining.

But, the real jewel is Rhapsody Bar, a sprawling oval bar with loads of seating in a room separate from nearly all the food though you can order it directly to your seat if you wish. Judging by the bustling happy hour crowd here most days, the bar is as popular for others as it is for us. It's a great place to have a drink and an app before heading out or grabbing some great food and listening to the occasional live music in the bar area.

411 Smith Street
713-405-1391
lyricmarket.com
