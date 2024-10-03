Best Of Houston® 2024: Best French Restaurant

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best French Restaurant: Le Jardinier
With the Michelin Guide making its way to Texas, this refined French eatery is on the radar to earn Houston a star (its sister locations in New York and Miami both rock one). At its Museum of Fine Arts Houston dining room, culinary director Alain Verzeroli, chef de cuisine Felipe Botero and Salvatore Martone use French culinary technique and the freshest seasonal ingredients to create absolute masterpieces. Dine on foie gras parfait with cherries and port demi-glace
, chilled corn veloute
with Gulf shrimp, black truffle kissed Parisienne gnocchi
and strawberry mousse with coconut dacquoise
.
5500 Main
713-714-3015
lejardinier-houston.com