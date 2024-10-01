Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Japanese

Culinary virtuoso and four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu Horiuchi (aka “Chef Hori”) does it again, this time at his mindbogglingly exquisite, sushi-, wagyu- and sake-focused restaurant in the new Harlow District. Translating to “momento” or “keepsake” in Japanese, Katami highlights fish flown in almost daily from Japan, using chef Hori's solid relationships with Japanese fishmongers to snag exceptional fish caught about 20 hours before they hit the plate in the form of sushi, nigiri, sashimi and more.Keep your eyes out on social media and you may be lucky enough to indulge in rare offerings from around the globe — think beautiful Copper River King Salmon from the Pacific Northwest, Tachiuo Belt Fish, and Hokkaido Snow Crab, plus off-the-charts selections from uni and caviar service to foie gras PBJ milk bread and A5 wagyu done five ways.713-393-7376