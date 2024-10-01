Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2024

Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Japanese

October 1, 2024 4:00AM

Kata Robata chef Manabu Horiuchi (aka “chef Hori”) brings skills and focus to this new Best Japanese winner.
Kata Robata chef Manabu Horiuchi (aka “chef Hori”) brings skills and focus to this new Best Japanese winner. Photo by Casey Giltner
Best Japanese: Katami

Culinary virtuoso and four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Manabu Horiuchi (aka “Chef Hori”) does it again, this time at his mindbogglingly exquisite, sushi-, wagyu- and sake-focused restaurant in the new Harlow District. Translating to “momento” or “keepsake” in Japanese, Katami highlights fish flown in almost daily from Japan, using chef Hori's solid relationships with Japanese fishmongers to snag exceptional fish caught about 20 hours before they hit the plate in the form of sushi, nigiri, sashimi and more.

Keep your eyes out on social media and you may be lucky enough to indulge in rare offerings from around the globe — think beautiful Copper River King Salmon from the Pacific Northwest, Tachiuo Belt Fish, and Hokkaido Snow Crab, plus off-the-charts selections from uni and caviar service to foie gras PBJ milk bread and A5 wagyu done five ways.

2701 West Dallas
713-393-7376
katamihouston.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation