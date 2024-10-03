Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Restaurant in Katy

[
Best Restaurant in Katy: Phat Eatery
Over in Katy Asian Town, Malaysian powerhouse is one of the pillars of the Katy food scene. Fans could sense the love that late chef and owner Alex Au-Yeung had for the community, and his legacy is carried on through his loyal staff and culinary protégés today. Visit to dive into Malaysian culture via unctuously rich and ridiculously tender beef rendang, flaky roti canai dipped into fragrant coconut curry laska, and dim sum plates filled with handmade dumplings and lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice.
23119 Colonial Parkway
832-412-2927
phateatery.com