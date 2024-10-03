Navigation
Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Restaurant in Katy

October 3, 2024 4:30AM

Malaysian powerhouse Phat Eatery got its start in Katy Asian Town before expanding to The Woodlands.
Malaysian powerhouse Phat Eatery got its start in Katy Asian Town before expanding to The Woodlands. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Best Restaurant in Katy: Phat Eatery

Over in Katy Asian Town, Malaysian powerhouse is one of the pillars of the Katy food scene. Fans could sense the love that late chef and owner Alex Au-Yeung had for the community, and his legacy is carried on through his loyal staff and culinary protégés today. Visit to dive into Malaysian culture via unctuously rich and ridiculously tender beef rendang, flaky roti canai dipped into fragrant coconut curry laska, and dim sum plates filled with handmade dumplings and lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice.

23119 Colonial Parkway
832-412-2927
phateatery.com
