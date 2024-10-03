Navigation
Best of Houston® 2024

Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Sandwich

October 3, 2024 4:00AM

The Assorted Italian is big enough that they give you two plates. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Sandwich: Italian Assorted at Home Slice Pizza
Ubiquitous to the East Coast, truly great Italian hoagies weren't always easy to find in Houston until now — thanks to Austin pizza place import Home Slice Pizza. We first tried one of the Italian Assorted sandwiches at an Austin location years ago and we immediately thanked the Italian gods when the first location opened in H-Town.

The classic Italian sub is a mix of sliced meats with lettuce, tomato, onion, coated in oil and vinegar dressing (and often, but not always, with mayo), served on a hoagie roll. The best are tangy, maybe even a touch spicy, and never, ever dry. For a Texas pizza shop, delivering on a northeastern classic like this one is impressive. Packed with ham, dry salami, capicola and genoa salami, there is more than enough meat for any carnivore. Shredded lettuce, tomato and onion are dressed lightly with tangy oil and vinegar and a thin application of mayo covers the crispy seeded bread, toasted in the pizza oven. It's Italian sandwich heaven even if we are in Texas.

3701 Travis
832-810-7437
homeslicepizza.com/location/houston-midtown/
