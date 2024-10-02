Navigation
Best of Houston® 2024

Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Wings

October 2, 2024 4:00AM

These cast iron wood-fired wings come scorched and sauced in all the right places.
Photo by Brooke Viggiano
Best Wings: Southern Yankee Crafthouse

This neighborhood brewhouse and kitchen gives its addicting wing the wood-fired cast iron treatment, resulting in meltingly tender, scorched in all the right places wings before being smothered in the sauce of your choosing — hot buffalo, sweet or spicy bbq, garlicky-parm, sweet chili, garlic-honey-soy, and for sweet-n-spicy lover’s, tongue-tingling mango habanero (they can also come naked for chicken wing purists). Slop ‘em up with some of SoYank’s most excellent housemade bleu cheese and ranch sauces.

1312 West Alabama
346-320-2806
crafthousehtx.com
