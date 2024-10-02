Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Wings

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best Wings: Southern Yankee Crafthouse
This neighborhood brewhouse and kitchen gives its addicting wing the wood-fired cast iron treatment, resulting in meltingly tender, scorched in all the right places wings before being smothered in the sauce of your choosing — hot buffalo, sweet or spicy bbq, garlicky-parm, sweet chili, garlic-honey-soy, and for sweet-n-spicy lover’s, tongue-tingling mango habanero (they can also come naked for chicken wing purists). Slop ‘em up with some of SoYank’s most excellent housemade bleu cheese and ranch sauces.
1312 West Alabama
346-320-2806
crafthousehtx.com