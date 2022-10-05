Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Banh Mi

October 5, 2022 4:00AM

Pro tip: Always add the egg.
Photo by Becca Wright
Best Banh Mi: Saigon Hustle

Houstonians have a love affair with banh mi for good reason, as this newish concept’s roster of Vietnamese sammies helps to prove. Hit the GOOF-area joint to get some pretty ace sandwiches loaded with things like tender chargrilled ribeye, honey glazed lemongrass salmon, oozing fried eggs, and house pate and pickled vegetables. The fast-casual restaurant and drive-through concept recently won a one-of-a-kind opportunity dubbed the Million Dollar Restaurant Launch, an award which will help in scaling the company and building out its second location, so be on the lookout for even more delicious banh mi to come.

3323 Ella
713-565-1414
thesaigonhustle.com
