Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Brunch is served dim sum (and global) style at inspired neighborhood kitchen UB Preserv.EXPAND
Brunch is served dim sum (and global) style at inspired neighborhood kitchen UB Preserv.
Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Montrose

Houston Press | January 15, 2020 | 4:00am
Best Brunch – Montrose: UB Preserv

This neighborhood cult favorite — a reinvention of the now defunct Underbelly — pairs Houston hero Chris Shepherd with the talented chef de cuisine Nick Wong. On Sundays, the team offers a dim sum-style brunch that feels so wholly Houston it almost hurts. The menu blends global cuisines flawlessly, sporting things like delicate smoked boudin siu mai, chilled king crab noodles, schmaltz toast and shrimp masala tostada. Dining with a crew? Go big with large plates of Chinese sausage-stuffed crispy chicken or Vietnamese short rib fajitas. Just leave room for the ca phe sua da carrot cake, from pastry mastermind Victoria Dearmond.

1609 Westheimer, Houston
346-406-5923
ubpreserv.com

Readers' Choice: Hugo's
1600 Westheimer, Houston
713-524-7744
hugosrestaurant.net

 
