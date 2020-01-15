Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Montrose

This neighborhood cult favorite — a reinvention of the now defunct Underbelly — pairs Houston hero Chris Shepherd with the talented chef de cuisine Nick Wong. On Sundays, the team offers a dim sum-style brunch that feels so wholly Houston it almost hurts. The menu blends global cuisines flawlessly, sporting things like delicate smoked boudin siu mai , chilled king crab noodles, schmaltz toast and shrimp masala tostada . Dining with a crew? Go big with large plates of Chinese sausage-stuffed crispy chicken or Vietnamese short rib fajitas. Just leave room for the ca phe sua da carrot cake, from pastry mastermind Victoria Dearmond.

