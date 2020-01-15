Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Brunch – Montrose

Best Brunch – Montrose: UB Preserv
This neighborhood cult favorite — a reinvention of the now defunct Underbelly — pairs Houston hero Chris Shepherd with the talented chef de cuisine Nick Wong. On Sundays, the team offers a dim sum-style brunch that feels so wholly Houston it almost hurts. The menu blends global cuisines flawlessly, sporting things like delicate smoked boudin siu mai, chilled king crab noodles, schmaltz toast and shrimp masala tostada. Dining with a crew? Go big with large plates of Chinese sausage-stuffed crispy chicken or Vietnamese short rib fajitas. Just leave room for the ca phe sua da carrot cake, from pastry mastermind Victoria Dearmond.
1609 Westheimer, Houston
346-406-5923
ubpreserv.com
