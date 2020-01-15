Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Family Friendly Restaurant

Best Family Friendly Restaurant: Dish Society

Little ones can order off the “Childish” menu at this locally-sourced, all-day diner (and they’ll get a free fountain drink if they do). The friendly, casual kitchen makes for a super easy family meal, offering counter service for breakfast, lunch and brunch, and full service for supper and social hour at its multiple locations around town. Kid-approved eats range from popcorn shrimp, buttered noodles, and grilled chicken strips with veggies and queso to breakfast-stuffs like Nutella French toast bites and fried chicken and biscuits. Meanwhile, you can devour BLTs and avocado toasts, seasonal grain bowls and vegetarian tacos, brisket-stuffed sweet potatoes and citrus-glazed salmon, and apps like the fried smoked gouda grit balls that you may need to order two plates of, because we have a feeling the entire family will want in.

Multiple Locations

dishsociety.com



Readers' Choice: Barnaby's Cafe

Multiple Locations

barnabyscafe.com