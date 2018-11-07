 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
What Houston dish sets your heart all aflutter?
What Houston dish sets your heart all aflutter?
Photo by Phaedra Cook

Get Ready to Nominate Your Favorite Restaurants in the 2019 Best of Houston® Readers' Choice

Houston Press | November 7, 2018 | 10:20am
AA

Do you have a favorite restaurant, a favorite dish in Houston that you believe deserves accolades and applause?

Well now is your chance to share that discerning knowledge with the rest of the city and beyond. And make some people and businesses very happy in the process.

Related Stories

Starting today, the Houston Press is offering its readers the opportunity to nominate deserving restaurants, organizations, businesses and people for its 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, part of the Houston Press Best of Houston® Food Nominations Open Up For Readers' Choice Awards which will be announced in January.

Go to readerschoice.houstonpress.com to access the categories of Shopping & Services, Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink and Sports & Recreation to nominate your favorites. And don’t forget to nominate The Best Category We Forgot. The Readers’ Choice awards go to the readers’ selections while Best Of winners are selected by Houston Press writers.

But be sure to hurry. The primary round of voting to nominate your favorites ends November 27. Fill in your top choices, then come back to this site beginning December 3 to pick the winners from your top nominees for Readers’ Choice in Best of Houston® 2019.

One thing that will be different this year, is how Best of Houston® is delivered to you. It will all be online and instead of being contained in one microsite, it will arrive in each of the weekdays throughout January, starting January 2. The copy will appear on the News. Food, Music and Arts sections of houstonpress.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: