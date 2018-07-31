Houston's Best Sandwiches: Love at First Bite at Kenny & Ziggy's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

This is not the biggest sandwich at legendary Kenny & Ziggy's. In fact, that one is something like eight layers and a couple feet high or something. Pretty sure it has its own atmosphere and gravity. It may even be sentient. But, the Love at First Bite, for what it lacks in K&Z size, is still more sandwich then you'll get just about anywhere else.

The Love (as I'm now calling it), which used to be called Levinson's Limit according to their menu, is No. 5 on your menu, but No. 1 in your hearts. It's a triple decker smoked pastrami and turkey on rye with Russian dressing and coleslaw. First, let's get out of the way the part about not being able to eat it like this. You can't. It's too damn big. You might get one bite before the thing disintegrates, but it's just as likely you strain your jaw going for it.