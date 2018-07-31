Houston's Best Sandwiches: Love at First Bite at Kenny & Ziggy's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!
This is not the biggest sandwich at legendary Kenny & Ziggy's. In fact, that one is something like eight layers and a couple feet high or something. Pretty sure it has its own atmosphere and gravity. It may even be sentient. But, the Love at First Bite, for what it lacks in K&Z size, is still more sandwich then you'll get just about anywhere else.
The Love (as I'm now calling it), which used to be called Levinson's Limit according to their menu, is No. 5 on your menu, but No. 1 in your hearts. It's a triple decker smoked pastrami and turkey on rye with Russian dressing and coleslaw. First, let's get out of the way the part about not being able to eat it like this. You can't. It's too damn big. You might get one bite before the thing disintegrates, but it's just as likely you strain your jaw going for it.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Second, it's a mess. Bring napkins...a lot of them.
But, most importantly, it is freaking delicious. The smoked pastrami is the standout. It's got a little crust and is a perfect foil to the creamy Russian dressing. Frankly, you could to just the pastrami, which is also great, but might be a little much. The mix of turkey and pastrami is a great balance. The coleslaw, which they also serve on the side, is creamy and a tad sweet. The whole thing together is ridiculous on many levels. Fortunately, taste happens to be one of them.
Oh, and pro tip passed along to me by Craig Cohen from KUHF's Houston Matters: Ask for extra rye bread. It's free and you can make more smaller sandwiches when you get home because, let's be honest, you aren't finishing this on your own in one sitting, right?
If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!