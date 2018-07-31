 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
This thing is huge...and messy...and wonderful.EXPAND
This thing is huge...and messy...and wonderful.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Love at First Bite at Kenny & Ziggy's

Jeff Balke | July 31, 2018 | 7:14am
AA

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

This is not the biggest sandwich at legendary Kenny & Ziggy's. In fact, that one is something like eight layers and a couple feet high or something. Pretty sure it has its own atmosphere and gravity. It may even be sentient. But, the Love at First Bite, for what it lacks in K&Z size, is still more sandwich then you'll get just about anywhere else.

The Love (as I'm now calling it), which used to be called Levinson's Limit according to their menu, is No. 5 on your menu, but No. 1 in your hearts. It's a triple decker smoked pastrami and turkey on rye with Russian dressing and coleslaw. First, let's get out of the way the part about not being able to eat it like this. You can't. It's too damn big. You might get one bite before the thing disintegrates, but it's just as likely you strain your jaw going for it.

Second, it's a mess. Bring napkins...a lot of them.

But, most importantly, it is freaking delicious. The smoked pastrami is the standout. It's got a little crust and is a perfect foil to the creamy Russian dressing. Frankly, you could to just the pastrami, which is also great, but might be a little much. The mix of turkey and pastrami is a great balance. The coleslaw, which they also serve on the side, is creamy and a tad sweet. The whole thing together is ridiculous on many levels. Fortunately, taste happens to be one of them.

Oh, and pro tip passed along to me by Craig Cohen from KUHF's Houston Matters: Ask for extra rye bread. It's free and you can make more smaller sandwiches when you get home because, let's be honest, you aren't finishing this on your own in one sitting, right?

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >