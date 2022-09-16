Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Negronis, Tacos and a Scavenger Hunt with Sweet Prizes

September 16, 2022 4:00AM

Rosalie collaborated with bar star Lainey Collum on a special Negroni Week cocktail.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Negroni Week

All weekend long

Running now through Sunday, Negroni Week invites bars and restaurants across the world to champion the Negroni cocktail while raising funds for a great cause. This year’s event raises funds for Slow Food, a global movement of local communities and activists across more than 160 countries seeking to change the world through food and beverage, with Houston participants including Coltivare, East End Hardware, Eight Row Flint, Julep, Rosalie, Two Headed Dog, Wooster’s Garden and many more.

Mexican Independence Day

Friday

Friday is Mexican Independence Day, commemorating the 1810 victory in the Mexican War for Independence from Spain; and several Houston restaurants will honor the day with specials. Over at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, guests enjoy a live mariachi band and tequila tasting showcasing various tequila vendors from 6 to 10 p.m.; plus a weekend-long special menu.

H-Town Restaurant Group’s four Mexican concepts will be celebrating with live mariachi music and a deal on The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold for a special price of $18 (regularly $29). In addition, there will be a three-course optional tequila pairing menu at Hugo’s, Caracol and URBE; and Xochi will offer a three-course optional mezcal pairing menu.

And Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will offer the The Mexican Independence Day Enchilada Plate, featuring three different enchiladas each displaying one color of the Mexican flag. The offer is for dine-in only.

Sweet Thing Sweepstakes Scavenger Hunt with Dessert Gallery

Friday

The hunt is on as Dessert Gallery celebrates 27 years with a special scavenger hunt throughout the city. The sweet staple will be hiding 10 purple ticket cookies around iconic locations in the city, and the lucky Houstonians that find them can redeem the tickets for a yummy prize. Nine Houstonians will win a 6-inch cake and one grand prize winner will win the 6-inch cake and cake slices for a year.

10th Annual BBQ Cookoff at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Saturday, 10 a.m.
2306 Brazos

Local cookoff teams will be facing off in the categories of Brisket, Ribs, Chicken and “Open Category” at Little Woody’s 10th annual BBQ Cookoff. Head to the Midtown hangout to sample some ‘que alongside frosty beers and football.

Houston Tacos and Margs Crawl

Saturday, 2 p.m. (noon for VIP)
5701 Washington (starting)

Some of Washington Avenue’s favorite bars are among the stops on the annual Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl, including starting point Varsity Sporting Club (Axis), Clutch Bar, Kung Fu Saloon, The Sporting Club and more. Each stop will have a scannable QR code to unluck specials from drink discounts to free tacos. Tickets are $19.99 for general admission and $49.99 for VIP.
Brooke Viggiano
