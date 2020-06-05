Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Support Houston's Black-Owned Restaurants

As the country takes on the uphill battle against racism, many of us are looking for ways to show up for the African American community—just on Tuesday, we had more than 60,000 people united in support of Houston native George Floyd and his family. One way to do that is to support black-owned businesses. This weekend (and any day, really) is a good chance to do so by dining in or taking out from the city’s Black-owned restaurants. Here are five to try, with more options listed at the end:

Note: Anyone who may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms should please keep others safe by staying home and using contactless dining options.

Curbside Pickup and Delivery from Craft Burger

Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

712 Main

Curbside pickup and delivery is available from this Finn Hall burger joint, from Chopped winner and Craft Burger Food Truck owner Shannen Tune. Fill up on all-natural burgers made with Black Angus beef from Ruffino Meats in Bryan, seasoned and loaded with toppings from smoked gouda and truffle butter to tomato jam and crispy onion straws. You’ll also find things like Caribbean jerk chicken and Cuban sandwiches, pulled pork loaded sweet potato fries and chicken-fried cheese curds, and Bananas Foster and Maple Bacon milkshakes. Order online.

Contactless Pickup at Gatlin’s BBQ

Friday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3510 Ella

A super cool online ordering and contactless “yummy box” pickup system is now available for pitmaster Greg Gatlin’s cult favorite bbq spot. Order and you’ll get a verification code texted to you precisely when your order is ready for pickup. Just enter the code and snag your bbq order, which can and should feature things like succulent brisket and ribs and hot sausages, over-stuffed Kitchen Sink sandwiches and Texas-baked potatoes, and collard greens, smoked corn and dirty rice. Breakfast stuff like tacos stuffed with brisket and egg and shrimp and grits are also available from 7 to 10 a.m.

Dine-in and Takeout from Houston This Is It Soul Food

Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Every meal will give you a “Sunday feel” at this soul food spot, which dates back to 1959, when it sat in a frame house in Freedmen’s Town and was run by Frank and Mattie Jones. Today, their grandson Craig Joseph and his family run things in the Third Ward, serving up old school comfort in the form of fall-off-the-bone oxtails, smothered porkchop, fried catfish and sides from mac and cheese to candied yams. Order online or call it in at 713-521-2920 (open for dine-in or takeout). And as part of an initiative with Feed the Front Line, this Saturday, June 6, all students 18 or under can stop by for a free lunch from noon to 2 p.m. (350 meals will be provided, first come, first served).

Brunch (and more) at Lucille’s

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday brunch service back at this Museum District charmer, as is lunch (Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and dinner (Tuesday-Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.). Dine on Lucille’s famous chili biscuits (paying homage to chef-owner Chris Williams’ great-grandmother, Lucille), lobster benedict, catfish and grits, crushed pistachio watermelon salad and the house favorite: baked mac and cheese. The eatery is also offering a special to-go menu as it transitions back to its regular services, with curbside and delivery. Order online or call 713-568-2505.

Dine In or Out at Mico’s Hot Chicken

Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1603 North Durham

Nashville-style seriously hot fried chicken is the name of the game at this food trailer turned Heights brick-and-mortar, run by wife and husband team Kimico and Chris Frydenlund. The space (formerly Balls Out Burger) rocks a huge patio suited for social distancing, and you can order to-go as well. Dig into loaded animal fries, hot chicken sammies and tenders baskets, and choose your spice level from No Heat to “X-Hot.”

Craving more? Try out more Black-owned restaurants including Afrikiko, Blue Nile Ethiopian, Boogie’s Chicago Style BBQ, the breakfast klub, Burns Original BBQ, Cafe Abuja, Cool Runnings Jamaican Bar & Grill, Esther’s Cajun Café, The French Fry House, Green Seed Vegan, Golden Krust, Mikki’s Soul Food, Neyow's Creole Cafe, Not Jus Donuts, Phil & Derek’s, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ, Sparkle’s Hamburger Spot, Suya Hut, Taste Bar + Kitchen, Trill Taco and The Turkey Leg Hut.