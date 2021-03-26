Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish Boils and Next-Level Waffles

- Local
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:
Pop-Up Night Market at 4100 Montrose
Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Underground Creamery’s Josh Deleon and Tatemo’s Emmanuel Chavez have once again teamed up to host a Night Market with an incredible lineup of friends and vendors. Feges BBQ will be onsite previewing its Spring Branch location, as well as Angie’s Pizza, Koffeteria, ChopnBlok and more. Masks required and parking is limited, but available via street and parking garage.
Holi Celebration at Pondicheri
Friday-Sunday
2800 Kirby
In celebration of Holi, one of India’s most beloved holidays, Pondicheri will feature a variety of vibrant specials from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28. As color is a main theme of Holi, and chef Jaisinghani’s specials will reflect that, from vibrant green dosas and a Holi sandwich to bright beetdosa
with beet, tomato chutney, yogurt chutney and sesame seeds.
International Waffle Month at Max’s Wine Dive
Friday-Sunday
4720 Washington, 214 Fairview
MAX’s Wine Dive is inviting guests to indulge in waffles through the month’s end in celebration of International Waffle Day, and corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez has created two new unique waffle creations for the occasion — the Blueberry Gingersnap Waffle ($14), topped with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream; and the Smoked Salmon Waffle ($16), a savory waffle topped with spinach, capers, pickled onions, hard-boiled egg and creamy dill sauce.
Crawfish Pop-Up at Goode Company
Saturday, noon
2515 North Boulevard
Goode Company be cooking up Cajun crawfish and tapping their boots to Texas tunes at a crawfish pop-up, with pre-orders and outdoor tables available. The crawfish pop-up will go until the mudbugs are sold out. Preorder by the pound, add on campechana and chips, and grab drinks to-go on the day of.
Crawfish on the Patio at La Lucha
Sunday, 11 a.m. until sold out
1801 North Shepherd
La Lucha will offer crawfish on the patio from 11 a.m. until sold out, featuring mudbugs with Tabasco pepper mash and add-ons including boiled potatoes and corn ($1), roasted garlic ($1), sausage ($9). And a variety of scratch-made sauces (green harissa, white remoulade, kimchi aioli, smoked oyster mayo for 50 cents each).
