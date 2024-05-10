—————————————————— Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish, Brews & Mother's Day Brunch | Houston Press
Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Restaurant News

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Crawfish, Brews and Mother's Day Brunch

May 10, 2024 4:00AM

Pretty-in-pink restaurant PostScript is an excellent choice for Mother's Day brunch.
Pretty-in-pink restaurant PostScript is an excellent choice for Mother's Day brunch. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Experience Europe at POST Houston

Friday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP)
401 Franklin

In celebration of Europe Day, POST Houston is hosting Experience Europe, inviting guests to immerse themselves in an evening of the sights, tastes and sounds of Europe—think French and Hungarian wine tastings, dance performances from The Olympians from Greece, a silent auction with an opportunity to bid on a trip to Paris and more. GA tickets are $50 and include wine and gourmet tastings; VIP tickets are $100 and also feature a Champagne networking reception at 6 p.m.

Big As Texas at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Friday–Sunday
9333 Airport

Buzzy new festival Big As Texas makes its debut up in Conroe, featuring three days of live music, food and art experiences—concerts from big names like Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Los Lobos and Tracy Byrd, onsite hat-making and live mural art, pig races and barrel racing, and open-fire eats from nearby restaurants like Honor Cafe and Dosey Doe and 20+ food trucks and vendors onsite, including favorites like Foreign Policy, Lobster Made Easy, Nacho Birria, The Burger Joint and Whiskey & Brisket Barbecue. Tickets start at $139.

Crawfish & Brews at Project Row Houses

Saturday, noon
2521 Holman

Crawfish & Brews will return to Project Row Houses, celebrating Houston's rich culture and community with crawfish, beer, music and good times, and with a portion of proceeds benefiting Project Row Houses and its variety of community-enriching initiatives, art programs, and neighborhood development activities. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $55 with crawfish and beer included

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday

Moms deserve to be celebrated, and many Houston restaurants are honoring the special moms out there with Mother’s Day brunch. From fancy bubbly-fueled affairs to easy-going family-friendly meals, check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Brunch Dining Guide to peruse options and make your reservations.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. From May 1 to June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries and more. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation