Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Coastal Italian Bites and Late-Night Pies

Get a taste of the Not Dog, chef EJ Miller’s spin on the classic Lobster Roll that’s finished with avocado mousse, pickled mustard seed and caviar and is available at The Sporting Club.

This weekend, we’re sharing five fantastic dining options from restaurants around town, covering dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside service.

Autumn Menu at Bistro 555

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. (plus weekday hours)

13616 Memorial

The new concept from Alsace-born Genevieve Guy recently rolled out a new autumn menu for both lunch and dinner, offering three courses with five options per course. Main course options include traditional duck in orange sauce, wild Atlantic salmon with a white wine shallot sauce, and pork shank on a bed of sauerkraut, a testament to Alsace. Lunch includes wienerschnitzel with Alsatian potato salad or a chicken salad with blue cheese, tomato and avocado with bacon. Desserts highlight Frances’ love of chocolate, fresh fruits and pastry. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and for dinner on Saturday. For reservations, call 713-827-8008, email info@bistro-555.com or go online.

Dine-in Service, Brunch and Late-Night Eats at The Sporting Club

Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5102 Washington

This new, 8,000-square foot open-air dining concept opened a few weeks back, featuring a super cool retractable roof, sprawling patio, eats from executive chef EJ Miller (formerly of Coppa Ristorante, Riel and International Smoke) and a curated cocktail list from the Ladies of Libation, Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell. The full menu, which focuses on fresh seafood, light coastal Italian bites and chefy takes on classic bar food, is available through 11 p.m. with late night pizzas until 2 a.m. Dine on broiled oysters, fritto misto, steak frites with béarnaise aioli, blistered tomato bucatini and brunch eats from lobster Benedict to breakfast pizza.

Patio Season Happy Hour at Hungry’s

Daily, 3 to 6 p.m.

2356 Rice; 14714 Memorial

Both the Rice Village and Memorial locations of this neighborhood hangout offer food and drink specials during daily happy hour, and each rocks outdoor dining. Signature cocktails like the Blackberry Ginger Margarita and the Just Beet It are $8, with draft beers for $5 and wines by the glass for $7, plus shareable snacks and wood-stone pizzas — think fire-roasted brussels sprouts, homemade hummus, meatball pizza and more.

Dine-in at Indianola

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.

1201 St. Emanuel

Agricole Hospitality officially reopened its modern Gulf Coast Texas concept Indianola on Thursday, November 5. Score reservations and you can dine on its revamped menu offerings, including chili butter grilled oysters, Texas striped bass and collards, 44 Farms hanger steak frites and tres leches cake.

Multi-course Chef Tasting Brunch at Musaafer

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5115 Westheimer

High-end Indian dining concept Musaafer has debuted a multi-course chef tasting brunch, offering a six-course brunch experience on Sundays. Highlights include the Palak PattaChat, a spinach fritter with tamarind, mint, yogurt and cumin; NargisiKofta, aka the “original Scotch egg”; Chicken Tikka Flatbread featuring chargrilled spiced chicken, tomato honey chutney spread and garden vegetables; and the Payasam Stories, a light coconut dessert with moringa, pineapple, rose crystal and curry leaf. Pair your feast with globally inspired Gin & Tonic cocktails complete with ornate garnishes and a variety of homemade tonics and tinctures.