Black Friday Dining Deals

Maybe you're a person who wolfs down your Thanksgiving dinner, eager to escape your family and any dish washing and instead, rushes to the nearest department store or mall ready to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Maybe you're a casual Black Friday participant, who finds the least busy stores and tries to find a deal. Or maybe, you're like we normal folks who just want to eat something other than leftovers the next day. Well, Houston-area restaurants have seen the need to fuel the Black Friday frenetic commerce with special deals and exclusive Black Friday brunches. You'll need your strength after lifting big screen televisions and a load of Crockpots for every member of your family, including Little Timmy who's only three. " You get a Crockpot! And you get a Crockpot!"

So, good luck on your bargain hunts. Keep your hands to yourself. Be kind to the poor dears having to work the crazy events. And remember, this season is about peace, love and goodwill to everyone.

Here's some deals you don't have to hunt for, because we already did the footwork:

Black Friday Brunches:

Dish Society is offering Black Friday brunch. Photo by Debora Smail

Dish Society

23501 Cinco Ranch

12525 Memorial

5470 San Felipe

1050 Yale

Dish Society will serve its usual weekend brunch on Black Friday this year from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Items include Pork Belly Hash, pancakes, Chicken and Biscuits with housemade gravy, Nutella Frenchtoast and Quinoa Stuffed Avocado.

The Carnival French Toast starts the holidays off right. Photo by Daniel Menchaca

The General Public

797 Sorella Court

TGP will also serve its weekend brunch this Friday, after having closed Thanksgiving for its staff to enjoy the holiday with their peeps. Diners can enjoy dishes like Steak and Eggs Migas ($17), Bacon Crab Stack ($18) and Croque Madame ($14). If you'd rather linger than head out for more shopping, The General Public is also offering $15 complimentary gift cards with the purchase of a $50 gift card.

Ninfa's Uptown has a brunch plus and all day happy hour. Photo by Rachel Austin

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Boulevard

Both locations of The Original Ninfa's will be serving brunch for Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with items like heuveos rancheros, Red Chili Pork Posole, Chilaquiles Verdes and Short Stack Pancakes.

However, the Uptown location will keep the holiday spirits flowing with an all day happy hour from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with food offerings such as Fajita Burger Sliders, Oyster Shooters, Chile-Lime Chicken Wings and assorted street tacos. On the drinks side, there are $4 Mexican craft beers, $7 wines and sangria and $7 margaritas and cocktails.

Both restaurants are offering $10 complimentary gift cards with a $5 gift card purchase, beginning at midnight Black Friday and lasting till midnight December 31.

Postino Wine Cafe

805 Pacific

642 Yale

If your holiday shopping takes you out to Montrose or the Heights, both Houston locations of Postino are offering the brunch menu on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While you're chatting over a glass of vino, check out the holiday wine specials or take advantage of the Black Friday gift card deal. For that day, guests will receive a $30 bonus card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards. The same deal is available on Cyber Monday, December 2. The bonus card expires March 2020.

The Rainforest Cafe

5000 Katy Mills

The Katy Mills Mall location is offering a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., so it's meant for early Black Friday shoppers.

The Rustic has music and brunch for Black Friday. Photo by James Coreas

The Rustic

1836 Polk

This restaurant/music venue is offering its weekend Jam + Toast brunch this Friday beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. The Rustic also has a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. so you can stick around for the $3 Rustic Ritas. If you want to treat some family members to the same experience, a $50 gift card purchase will net you a $15 complimentary gift card. Whether you add the free one to your gift is up to you.

Huevos Rancheros at Superica for Black Friday. Photo by Mary Caroline Russell

Superica

1801 N. Shepherd

If you have visiting guests and want to show them some upscale Tex-Mex, the Black Friday brunch at Superica might be just the ticket. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes its usual weekend brunch menu with choices like huevos rancheros, migas, hot cakes and steak and eggs.

Black Friday Deals:

T'is the season of the grape. Photo by Julie Soefer

Montrose Wine and Cheese

1618 Westheimer

This newly opened wine and retail shop is offering Black Friday deals all weekend long. From November 29 through December 2, customers can receive 20 percent off all retail from open till 2 p.m. and 20 percent off all 12 pack cases all day. Also, through Christmas Eve, buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 bonus gift card.

Peli Peli

23501 Cinco Ranch

110 Vintage Park

5085 Westeheimer

1201 Lake Woodlands

The South African restaurant is offering a Black Friday promo on its gift cards with a bonus $10 card with $50 gift card purchase and a $25 bonus card with a $100 gift card purchase. The bonus cards are activated on Christmas Day.

The Perry's Pork Chop will fill you up. Photo by Steve Chenn

Perry's Steakhouse

All Houston area locations

The popular Pork Chop Lunch at Perry's will be available this Black Friday and will leave you with some pocket change unless you go overboard with wine and cocktails. From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the lunch portion of the Five-Finger Pork Chop with whipped potatoes and homemade apple sauce is $16. Trust us, the lunch portion is all you need. The regular lunch menu will be available for those who don't require a giant slab of meat. However, if you do get the pork chop, Perry's recommends its Reserve Pinot Noir as a pairing.

Also, for every $125 purchases of gift cards, up to $500, guests will receive a $25 complimentary rewards card, valid from January 2 through June 30. Certain restrictions apply.

Image by the Shake Shack

Shake Shack

6205 Kirby

702 Main

1002 Westheimer

5015 Westheimer

The burger joint is offering a Black FryDay promotion. From November 27 through December 1, each guest will receive a scratch-off ticket and every one is a winner. The prizes are a free burger with any $20 or more order or free fries with a $15 plus order on the Shake App. Or you could win free delivery with a $15 plus order through Grub Hub. However, the gift you really want is the Free Shack for a year ($2,500 gift card). Black Friday is also the perfect time to try one of its three new Holiday Shakes. Choose from the Christmas Cookie Shake with sugar cookie frozen custard, crumbled shortbread and holiday sprinkles or the Chocolate Peppermint made with chocolate custard, peppermint fudge sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate-peppermint bark. For coconut fans, there's the Coconut Snowball made with vanilla custard, coconut, marshmallow, whipped cream and garnished with coconut and sprinkles.

Thing-A-Ma-Jingle

Main Street, Downtown

Cider is seasonal at Hearsay. Photo by Taylor Luna

The first annual Thing-A-Ma-Jingle will take place in Downtown Houston on Main with six blocks from Commerce to Rusk closed off to vehicular traffic from 7 p.m. to midnight. If you have worn yourself out from shopping of just beginning to come back to life after the Thanksgiving bacchanalia, you can join the 21 and up crowd taking advantage of the mobile carol-oke, holiday photo booth virtual sleigh ride and food and drink specials. Hipster Santa and his Drag Queen Elves will be on hand to add to the merriment.

Some of the restaurants and bars participating have special drinks and contests:

Hearsay Gastro Lounge, 218 Travis, will extend its happy hour from 4 p.m. to midnight November 29, with specials on light bites and craft beers and there will also be holiday cider cocktails. The first 25 guests who order a cocktail will get a free appetizer, so get an early start. Hearsay will also offer a complimentary $20 gift card with a $100 gift card purchase.

OKRA Charity Saloon has holiday cocktail specials. Photo by Meryl Kelly

OKRA Charity Saloon, 924 Congress, will also be participating with an ugly Christmas attire contest. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., goodie bags will be given to the first 25 people in ugly Christmas wear. In that time, participants are encouraged to post a photo of their attire on Instagram and tag themselves @okrafried to enter to win the Grand Prize basket of goodies from Saint Arnold's Brewing, Eureka Heights, Buffalo Bayou Brewing, Tullamore Dew and much more. The grand prize will be announced at 10 p.m. and the recipient must be in the building.

While showing off your ugly holiday togs, you can indulge in a $6 Becherovka daiquiri or a $3 Klaus Dunkel.