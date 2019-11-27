Black Friday Dining Deals

Maybe you're a person who wolfs down your Thanksgiving dinner, eager to escape your family and any dish washing and instead, rushes to the nearest department store or mall ready to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Maybe you're a casual Black Friday participant, who finds the least busy stores and tries to find a deal. Or maybe, you're like we normal folks who just want to eat something other than leftovers the next day. Well, Houston-area restaurants have seen the need to fuel the Black Friday frenetic commerce with special deals and exclusive Black Friday brunches. You'll need your strength after lifting big screen televisions and a load of Crockpots for every member of your family, including Little Timmy who's only three. " You get a Crockpot! And you get a Crockpot!"
So, good luck on your bargain hunts. Keep your hands to yourself. Be kind to the poor dears having to work the crazy events. And remember, this season is about peace, love and goodwill to everyone.
Here's some deals you don't have to hunt for, because we already did the footwork:
Black Friday Brunches:
Dish Society
23501 Cinco Ranch
12525 Memorial
5470 San Felipe
1050 Yale
Dish Society will serve its usual weekend brunch on Black Friday this year from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Items include Pork Belly Hash, pancakes, Chicken and Biscuits with housemade gravy, Nutella Frenchtoast and Quinoa Stuffed Avocado.
The General Public
797 Sorella Court
TGP will also serve its weekend brunch this Friday, after having closed Thanksgiving for its staff to enjoy the holiday with their peeps. Diners can enjoy dishes like Steak and Eggs Migas ($17), Bacon Crab Stack ($18) and Croque Madame ($14). If you'd rather linger than head out for more shopping, The General Public is also offering $15 complimentary gift cards with the purchase of a $50 gift card.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Boulevard
Both locations of The Original Ninfa's will be serving brunch for Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with items like heuveos rancheros, Red Chili Pork Posole, Chilaquiles Verdes and Short Stack Pancakes.
However, the Uptown location will keep the holiday spirits flowing with an all day happy hour from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with food offerings such as Fajita Burger Sliders, Oyster Shooters, Chile-Lime Chicken Wings and assorted street tacos. On the drinks side, there are $4 Mexican craft beers, $7 wines and sangria and $7 margaritas and cocktails.
Both restaurants are offering $10 complimentary gift cards with a $5 gift card purchase, beginning at midnight Black Friday and lasting till midnight December 31.
Postino Wine Cafe
805 Pacific
642 Yale
If your holiday shopping takes you out to Montrose or the Heights, both Houston locations of Postino are offering the brunch menu on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While you're chatting over a glass of vino, check out the holiday wine specials or take advantage of the Black Friday gift card deal. For that day, guests will receive a $30 bonus card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards. The same deal is available on Cyber Monday, December 2. The bonus card expires March 2020.
The Rainforest Cafe
5000 Katy Mills
The Katy Mills Mall location is offering a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., so it's meant for early Black Friday shoppers.
The Rustic
1836 Polk
This restaurant/music venue is offering its weekend Jam + Toast brunch this Friday beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. The Rustic also has a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. so you can stick around for the $3 Rustic Ritas. If you want to treat some family members to the same experience, a $50 gift card purchase will net you a $15 complimentary gift card. Whether you add the free one to your gift is up to you.
Superica
1801 N. Shepherd
If you have visiting guests and want to show them some upscale Tex-Mex, the Black Friday brunch at Superica might be just the ticket. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes its usual weekend brunch menu with choices like huevos rancheros, migas, hot cakes and steak and eggs.
Black Friday Deals:
Montrose Wine and Cheese
1618 Westheimer
This newly opened wine and retail shop is offering Black Friday deals all weekend long. From November 29 through December 2, customers can receive 20 percent off all retail from open till 2 p.m. and 20 percent off all 12 pack cases all day. Also, through Christmas Eve, buy $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 bonus gift card.
Peli Peli
23501 Cinco Ranch
110 Vintage Park
5085 Westeheimer
1201 Lake Woodlands
The South African restaurant is offering a Black Friday promo on its gift cards with a bonus $10 card with $50 gift card purchase and a $25 bonus card with a $100 gift card purchase. The bonus cards are activated on Christmas Day.
Perry's Steakhouse
All Houston area locations
The popular Pork Chop Lunch at Perry's will be available this Black Friday and will leave you with some pocket change unless you go overboard with wine and cocktails. From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the lunch portion of the Five-Finger Pork Chop with whipped potatoes and homemade apple sauce is $16. Trust us, the lunch portion is all you need. The regular lunch menu will be available for those who don't require a giant slab of meat. However, if you do get the pork chop, Perry's recommends its Reserve Pinot Noir as a pairing.
Also, for every $125 purchases of gift cards, up to $500, guests will receive a $25 complimentary rewards card, valid from January 2 through June 30. Certain restrictions apply.
Shake Shack
6205 Kirby
702 Main
1002 Westheimer
5015 Westheimer
The burger joint is offering a Black FryDay promotion. From November 27 through December 1, each guest will receive a scratch-off ticket and every one is a winner. The prizes are a free burger with any $20 or more order or free fries with a $15 plus order on the Shake App. Or you could win free delivery with a $15 plus order through Grub Hub. However, the gift you really want is the Free Shack for a year ($2,500 gift card). Black Friday is also the perfect time to try one of its three new Holiday Shakes. Choose from the Christmas Cookie Shake with sugar cookie frozen custard, crumbled shortbread and holiday sprinkles or the Chocolate Peppermint made with chocolate custard, peppermint fudge sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate-peppermint bark. For coconut fans, there's the Coconut Snowball made with vanilla custard, coconut, marshmallow, whipped cream and garnished with coconut and sprinkles.
Black Friday Fun:
Thing-A-Ma-Jingle
Main Street, Downtown
The first annual Thing-A-Ma-Jingle will take place in Downtown Houston on Main with six blocks from Commerce to Rusk closed off to vehicular traffic from 7 p.m. to midnight. If you have worn yourself out from shopping of just beginning to come back to life after the Thanksgiving bacchanalia, you can join the 21 and up crowd taking advantage of the mobile carol-oke, holiday photo booth virtual sleigh ride and food and drink specials. Hipster Santa and his Drag Queen Elves will be on hand to add to the merriment.
Some of the restaurants and bars participating have special drinks and contests:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Hearsay Gastro Lounge, 218 Travis, will extend its happy hour from 4 p.m. to midnight November 29, with specials on light bites and craft beers and there will also be holiday cider cocktails. The first 25 guests who order a cocktail will get a free appetizer, so get an early start. Hearsay will also offer a complimentary $20 gift card with a $100 gift card purchase.
OKRA Charity Saloon, 924 Congress, will also be participating with an ugly Christmas attire contest. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., goodie bags will be given to the first 25 people in ugly Christmas wear. In that time, participants are encouraged to post a photo of their attire on Instagram and tag themselves @okrafried to enter to win the Grand Prize basket of goodies from Saint Arnold's Brewing, Eureka Heights, Buffalo Bayou Brewing, Tullamore Dew and much more. The grand prize will be announced at 10 p.m. and the recipient must be in the building.
While showing off your ugly holiday togs, you can indulge in a $6 Becherovka daiquiri or a $3 Klaus Dunkel.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!