Where to Eat, Drink and Get Black Friday Dining Deals in Houston

If there was ever a year to skip the big stores on Black Friday, this is it. Do your shopping online and fill your day with dining deals from local restaurants and bars, instead. From Black Friday brunches to gift card promotions, here is what to eat, drink and buy in Houston the day after Thanksgiving.
a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer
Score reservations at a’Bouzy for a Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with biscuits and gravy, white chocolate French toast, shrimp and grits and lots of bubbly popping. Dinner will be served from 3 to 10 p.m. Call 713-722-6899.
The Creek Group
Cactus Cove, Canyon Creek, Cedar Creek, Onion Creek and Piggy's will all be open for Black Friday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with mimosa buckets and brunch favorites.
Dish Society, 1050 Yale, 12525 Memorial, 5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Dish Society is offering a special Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by its regular happy hour and dinner service at all three locations. Breakfast to-go is also available.
FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen & Bar will be serving Black Friday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options from homemade "pop-tarts" to CFS and eggs.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is offering free delivery its app from Friday, November 27 – Sunday, November 29. On Cyber Monday, sandwich fans choose from two brand-new sandwiches for $6 each: The I Only Cyber on Mondays (turkey, buffalo aioli, provolone) and A/S/L (vegan turkey, buffalo aioli, provolone).
Local Foods
On Black Friday, Local Foods is launching a first of its kind monthly Membership Program in Houston, offering a sandwich with side choice, or entrée salad, or a special of the day every day of the month for $120 per month (or $99 for the the first 100 people to get the membership). The Local Foods Membership Card can be purchased on the website or at any of the four locations in the Houston area, and menu items will be available for dine-in or to-go.
Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 8484 Wilcrest
Get $6.50 Molina’s Margaritas, made with 100 percent agave tequila, Triple Sec and fresh lime juice all day at all three locations on Bellaire, Westheimer and off Hwy 6 in Fulshear.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer
The elegant seafood restaurant will offer half-priced chef select oysters from open to close at all locations on Black Friday.
Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 5085 Westheimer, 1201 Lake Woodlands
Peli Peli is giving away a bonus $20 gift card for every $100 gift card purchased. Guests can purchase at www.pelipeli.com/giftcard for a gift card valid at both locations.
Pluckers
The sports bar and wing restaurant will be offering $10 Pluckers Club Memberships on Black Friday and 20-percent-off its online shop (excluding gift cards) on Cyber Monday.
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park
Hit up the Downtown or Uptown location of this country-loving restaurant and bar for a Black Friday Jam & Toast Brunch ($16.95 per person). The family-style brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music starts at 12:30 p.m., then guests can stay for happy hour starting at 3 p.m., where all Rustic Waters are $5 until 6 p.m.
Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana will offer three limited-time specials starting Wednesday, November 25. “Drinksgiving” will offer guests their choice of any one Taco Cabana soft taco (excludes brisket and steak tacos) and margarita combination of their choice for $3 on Wednesday, November 25 only. On Black Friday, November 27, guests can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer on the signature shredded chicken or ground beef TC Cabana Bowls, available with or without a crispy tortilla shell. Lastly, starting Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday, November 30, Taco Cabana will offer a $0 delivery fee on all online orders with a minimum of $10 purchase.
Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline
Enjoy a tasty Black Friday Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with specials including a turkey benedict and turkey, dressing and cranberry pizza.
