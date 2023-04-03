Bobby Brown Brings A New Flavor To Houston

Houston is a food center in the south and, arguably, becoming one of the nation’s culinary destinations. A person can find almost any type of food in the city if they know where to look. In 2022 Wallethub placed the city on its list of Best Foodie Cities in America at No. 31, with high scores on affordability and restaurants per capita. With so many different places to dine it’s hard for native Houstonians to pick their favorite places, let alone an out of towner.



“I don’t have a favorite place to eat out here,” says Bobby Brown as he leans back in a chair at Faces Ultra Lounge off Almeda. Across the street people gather at Bar 5015 for food and drinks and to await an appearance from the New Edition singer. “I don’t have a favorite place out here, but I know, when I do get out here, that Houston has some good food.”



While Brown has built up his career by creating a chart-topping discography as 1/6th of the R&B mainstays New Edition as well as a successful solo career he now moves into another competitive industry: Food. The “King of the Stage” who has given the world hits like “Every Little Step” and “Don’t Be Cruel” is now the “King of the Kitchen” with his new venture Bobby Brown Foods. The singer came to Houston Saturday to tell more people about the spices, sauces, and coffee that his brand has to offer.



“I wanted to offer something holistic with less sodium,” describes Brown of his product offerings. “I’m trying to bring something to the public that is healthier. Something that is safer for all people.”



Brown might not be known for his cooking but his skill in the kitchen was well known by his family that watched him develop his culinary prowess in an unconventional way.



“I spent a lot of time in the kitchen with my mom because I was being punished,” he laughs. “If I got in trouble, I would be in there with her cooking and helping out. Looking back, it was the best thing ever. I learned her recipes and how to cook and now I can share that with my children. Plus, they aren’t even being punished. They just like to cook with me.”



Right now, Bobby Brown Foods offers hot sauce, BBQ Sauce, seasoned Fry mix, various seasonings and coffee, with some of the coffee blends containing CBD. Brown has appeared on outlets like The Real, The Untitled Action Bronson Show, Dr. Oz, The Queen Latifah Show, and more with no signs of slowing down.