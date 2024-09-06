Openings and Closings: Buttermilk Baby Bounces In, Gold Tooth Tony's Bellaire

Buttermilk Baby, 600 N. Shepherd, opened September 4 at M-K-T Heights. Berg Hospitality Group seems to be opening a new concept every other month in Houston and this newest venture is unique to its portfolio. It's a family-friendly, retro-inspired restaurant that offers a modern interpretation of a vintage soda fountain with bright, ice cream colors, neon signs and diner-style barstools, creating a nostalgic feel in a contemporary space.
Part of that nostalgia comes from its collaboration with Carvel, the decades-old ice cream company credited for inventing soft serve and recognized as the nation's first retail ice cream business. Guests will find not only ten flavors of its soft serve at Buttermilk Baby but also its exclusive ice cream cakes including Fudgie the Whale. Plus, there will be Carvel's Flying Saucer ice cream sandwiches. It's the first foray into the Lone Star State for the ice cream company that millions of other Americans have been enjoying for years.
In charge of the menu's creation is Brian Sutton, BHG's VP of Culinary. The British-born chef has nearly three decades of hospitality experience globally as well as taking over as executive chef at The Annie Cafe and Bar and Turner's in May 2022 when James Beard Award-winning chef Robert Del Grande went into semi-retirement. The Annie and Turner's are also Berg Hospitality concepts.
Lunch and dinner choices include diner-style smashburgers made with Texas wagyu beef, a patty melt, chicken fingers and several chicken sandwiches including grilled and Southern-fried. The hot dogs and corn dogs are also wagyu, in keeping with Berg's commitment to quality ingredients.
There is a a high-end coffee bar, frozen frappes and a small selection of beer and wine.
as reported by CultureMap Houston. The highly anticipated second location follows on the success of its first opening at 1901 North Shepherd in September 2023. Founded by chef Anthony Calleo and business partner Blake Harris, the restaurant serves Detroit-style pizzas which are rectangular rather than pie-shaped, with a chewy, thicker crust of a pan pizza. In its early days, the pizza joint would sell out quickly with Caleo's pizza cred preceding him due to his previous pizza concept, Pi Pizza. Gold Tooth Tony's also serves its pizzas at Rudyard's on Waugh.
Besides Detroit-style pizza, there are Italian sandwiches like the Meatball Sub, Tony's Hero and the Chiky Parm made with breaded chicken cutlet. Garlic Knots, Pizza Tots and Mac Balls are some of the tasty munchies and the Bellaire location is offering wings as well.
Guests can also order online at its website or by phone at 281-974-1659. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Located in the former Star Engraving Co., a 1930 building with Spanish and Mediterranean influences, Clarkwood's petite space has meant that cocktail aficionados were lucky to find a coveted seat. With the patio-centric addition, guests will have more options as Houston's temperatures cool down. Its design is being handled by Gin Design Group, a Houston-based firm known for its hospitality and restaurant transformations. Designer and owner Gin Braverman has visualized a fresh perspective while also preserving the elegance and European charm of Clarkwood.
The courtyard will feature a long bar top that sits half inside an orangerie-style enclosure and half outside on the open patio with its banquette seating. Neutral tones of white, cream and gray will be complemented by greenery in the oversized planters, making it an oasis in the big city.
Its cocktail menu will expand upon the original one as well with libations exclusive to the courtyard bar.
The project comes from Mason Clark and Army Sandeghi, who opened the original Clarkwood in January 2022. Sadeghi is also behind the upcoming Melrose which is expected to open this fall.
The East End location is the fifth for the Greater Houston area and the 35th for the brand overall which began in Atlanta in 1993. Known for its Southern-inspired daytime menu, it offers biscuits, waffles, omelets, sandwiches, salads and burgers. There's also a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes such as Avocado Toast, Fresh Veggie Scramble, Beyond Burger and Vegan Tofu Scramble.
There is a selection of coffee drinks, hot teas, juices and soft drinks. Mimosas may be offered in the future.
In addition to sexy cocktails like the Pink 75 and the Pornstar Martini, hookah is available. There is a stage for live music and karaoke as well.
The University of Houston spots are operating out of 500 square-foot spaces inside the RAD (Retail, Auxiliary and Dining) Center next to the Science and Research Building 2. The 41,000 square-foot structure provides an open space for students and staff to relax and dine with both indoor and outdoor seating plus a second floor outdoor terrace.
The restaurants will be serving condensed menus of the most popular items Monday through Friday.
The Burger Joint also has plans to open another location soon at 5403 Kirby while The Taco Stand has an upcoming spot at 1503 Westheimer in Montrose.
The quick-service concept allows customers to create their own gyros, pita sandwiches, rice bowls, salads and Gyrito, its take on the burrito. The proteins are 100 percent halal and the fresh ingredients are free from MSG and artificial additives. The New York City-style gyro meat is cubed instead of sliced and served with a mayonnaise-based white sauce. It also offers its signature red hot sauce, a mild orange sauce and tzatziki.
Falafel and hummus are on the menu as well as loaded fries. There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, too.
as first reported by the Houston Chronicle. Part of H-Town Restaurant Group, the classic cafe was first opened in 1983 in a 1930s structure which was once a River Oaks home. It was also where a storied romance blossomed between restaurateur Tracy Vaught and her now husband and James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega. For more than 40 years, it's been a consistent spot for lingering brunches and patio happy hours.
So, its future relocation is bittersweet for Vaught and Ortega who have since opened up several successful restaurants including Hugo's, Caracol, Xochi and URBE. However, after years of renovations, repairs and reinforcements, Vaught said of Back Street, "It's finally time to give this 'old lady' a new dress."
That new dress will be in a location just down the street at 1201 South Shepherd.in the spot where H-Town Restaurant Group's offices operate. Vaught said a new structure will house the restaurant. The permits have been filed and the project is estimated to be finished by November 2024. Backstreet Cafe will remain open at its current space in the meantime.
But she is quick to point out that "This is not the end of Backstreet-this is our way of ensuring it continues! Our daughter Sophia has joined the company and will eventually take the reins, and we want her to have an updated facility that she can put her own stamp on and share with Houston for another 40 years and beyond."
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, was the victim of a smash and burgle in the early hours of September 4, according to an an email announcement from the restaurant. The front glass was broken and valuables were stolen. The restaurant is back open for regular business hours but the children's play area is closed until the staff can make sure there is no glass or debris in the vicinity.
KP's Kitchen Bellaire, 5427 Bissonnet, was burgled by smash and grab thugs August 26, stealing $300, some bottles of tequila and leaving a huge mess behind including a busted bottle of Caymus wine. Saltillo Mexican Kitchen, located in the same shopping center, was also broken into with the thieves making off with an empty safe and a $3,500 bottle of champagne, according to click2houston.com. All of these restaurants are back up and running so go show them some love.