Openings and Closings: Chapman & Kirby 2.0, Levi Goode's Big Plans

Chapman & Kirby
, 2118 Lamar, debuted its transformation to the public September 14 with music from The Spazmatics and a local DJ. The popular Houston hotspot is calling the rebranding Chapman 2.0, promising to offer Houstonians a unique experience for celebration and memories. C&K has become an elevated event space for everything from corporate happy hours to wedding receptions and also charity galas. It is closed for private events Monday through Thursday. On days that there are no events scheduled, the owners will often host cocktail-making classes, playoff game parties and weeknight specials.
click to enlarge
Chapman & Kirby adds to its portfolio.
Photo by Rachel Low
The nightclub and bar is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight and also holds special Sunday events like Chapman Sunday where guests might mingle with Houston celebs such as Paul Wall, Andre Johnson, Terrell Owens or Slim Thug, just to name a few. There are also new theme nights like Friday Tacos & Tequila and Saturday Chop Night.
click to enlarge
The interior at Private Client is a respite from a busy world.
Photo by Rachel Low
Part of the new direction is the addition of a nostalgic and swanky cocktail lounge next door called Private Client which the team at C&K have been working on for the past year. Guests can relax and enjoy the intimate space with its rich green tiling, creative lighting and natural wood accents, all while indulging in a craft cocktail created by beverage director Blake Gore. Some of the new tipples include the Sidebar Sizzle, Raspberry Spritz and Lion's Tale.
Along with the delicious drinks, Private Client has a food menu of old school fare with a contemporary twist. There are items such as the Croissant Patty Melt, Hamburger Helper Bites and Frito Pie Curly Fries meant to evoke memories of school lunches and family suppers. A couple of dishes get a Mexican touch of flavor including the Mole Meatballs and Fried Chicken Skin Tacos.
click to enlarge
The patty melt gets an elevated croissant twist.
Photo by Rachel Low
Private Client is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Managing partner Mazen Baltagi said of the new cocktail bar, " Private Client is where nostalgia meets the present. When you're experiencing the hustle and bustle of downtown events, whether that's a show in the Theater District or an Astros playoff game, Private Client is a place to step away and enjoy the company of those you're with, with great food and cocktails."
click to enlarge Creedence
Levi Goode branches out.
Photo by Jody Horton
and Sidebar
, 9757 Katy Freeway, are expected to open in summer 2024 in The McKinley luxury apartment towers at Memorial City. The two new concepts are part of chef and restaurateur Levi Goode's first standalone project under his own personal brand, apart from the Goode Company family of restaurants which began with his father Jim Goode's barbecue restaurant venture in 1977. Jim Goode passed away in 2016. Levi Goode is the owner and president of Goode Company which operates a number of concepts including Goode Co. Barbecue, Goode Co. Fish Camp, Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina and more.
click to enlarge
Prime beef steaks are always a hit on a Texas menu.
Photo by Jody Horton
Creedence will be an upscale concept inspired by the ranches of South Texas. It will offer regional American cuisine with a blend of live-fire cooking and classic techniques that pay tribute to Texas culinary traditions. Levi Goode's own Texas heritage and global culinary experience will be reflected in the menu with dishes that take advantage of the bounty of Gulf Coast seafood and proteins from Texas ranches. The seafood tower at Creedence will be fire-roasted while swordfish will be cooked on the bone directly on a custom-made hearth. Other Texas-inspired items include dry aged prime beef plus a Dry Aged Duck for Two that is just one of several communal-style dishes on the menu.
Sidebar will be a reservation-only establishment with decadent offerings like dry aged steaks and oysters topped with caviar. The menu will be complemented by a list of big and bold wines from classic producers and regions, along with an array of old world varietals. Sidebar's well-executed classic cocktails will get quality garnishes that enhance the ingredients of drinks such as a Pink Lady or a reworked Old Fashioned
click to enlarge Gaspachos Mexican Bites
Jennifer Perez has opened a hot spot for cool drinks at Levy Park.
Photo by Jay Ford
, 3801 Eastside, had its grand opening at Levy Park September 14. Taking over the outdoor kiosk that previously housed Tim Love's burger stand, Love Shack, the new Gaspachos is an expanded version of owner Jennifer Perez's Gaspachos Fruit and Cravings Food Truck and its first brick and mortar.
click to enlarge
The Torta Cubana is a fast-casual meal at Levy Park.
Photo By Jay Ford
The menu is one fit for an active outdoor atmosphere. The food on offer is easy-to-eat with plenty of handheld choices like tortas, flautas, hot dogs and tacos. It's open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour with plenty of to-go options as well. There is seating at the counter plus nearby tables for sit-down dining.
click to enlarge
Levy Park becomes a tropical paradise with frozen cocktails from Gaspachos.
Photo by Jay Ford
Customers of the food truck will find some of the same delicious snacks and refreshments like mangonadas, snow cones, natural fruits and Mexican elote. There are kid-sized portions of some of the menu items as well as treats for fur babies enjoying the dog park just a few yards away. Along with thirst-quenching agua frescas
and raspas
(shaved ice), there are adult beverages including a selection of frozen margaritas and creative micheladas.
Hearsay
, 3728 Wakeforest, will open at Levy Park in December 2023 in the former Woodshed Smokehouse space. It will be the fifth location for the Houston brand which first opened at Market Square in the original W.L. Foley building. It also has Hearsay on the Green (Discovery Green), Hearsay on the Strand (Galveston) and Hearsay on The Waterway (The Woodlands) under its umbrella.
The Levy Park location will offer favorites like the Hearsay Cheeseburger, Crab-Crusted Redfish and Cheesesteak Rolls plus seasonal specials and picnic baskets for enjoying around the park. In addition to its craft cocktails such as the Flaming Leah and Hearsay Old Fashioned, there will be drinks specifically tailored to the Levy Park clientele.
Levy Park is a popular spot for families and Hearsay will have soft serve ice cream for kids and a weekend brunch beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. There is also a good-sized patio and two private dining areas.
click to enlarge
Kolache Shoppe
It's a bright, new day in Pearland at Kolache Shoppe.
Photo by Kimberly Park
, 11940 Broadway, softly opened after Labor Day weekend and begins its grand opening week October 3 in Pearland. Each customer that day will receive a free small savory kolache with purchase. From October 3 through October 8, there will be deals each day. The ribbon cutting is October 5 with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce.
The longtime pastry and coffee shop was first founded in 1970 and in 2014, Lucy and Randy Hines took over the brand from Erwin Ahrens. They have successfully expanded the Kolache Shoppe footprint through franchising. The new franchisees for the Pearland store are Cecilia and Luis Rey. The couple moved to Pearland in 2021 to raise their family and saw the potential in bringing the brand to the community in which they live.
click to enlarge
The slightly sweet yeast dough gets filled with delicious ingredients.
Photo by Becca Wright
The backbone of the menu at Kolache Shoppe is its Czech-inspired yeast dough pastries available in savory flavors such as Ham and Swiss or Kiolbasa and Cheese. It also has sweet kolaches including blueberry, cherry and cream cheese. Each month brings a new special at the bakery, often a collaboration with local chefs. The drip coffee at the new store is made with beans from Pearland Coffee Roasters.
The new 1,200 square-foot buildout is similar to the Heights location with warm wood accents, white subway tile and blue and white-patterned decor. Local artist Whitney Hayden created a colorful mural that adds to the sunshine-y feel. Located across from Shadow Creek High School, the new Kolache Shoppe has a convenient drive-thru window for takeaway and pre-order pick-ups.
click to enlarge Coastline Artisan Pizza
This crust is a thing of beauty.
Photo by Armando DiMeo
, 1720 Houston, softly opened September 13 with plans to fully open September 19. The new pizza spot comes from friends Armando DiMeo and Jordan Kone who have put their own take on Neapolitan-style pies as well as creating Coastline's signature Texas-style grilled pizza.
Combining DiMeo's family background in the Italian restaurant business and Kone's scientific cred from a degree in microbiology, the duo have added a third traveler in the artisan pizza journey with another longtime pal, Cody Kinsey, taking on the role of chef. Jason Garcia is in charge of the craft cocktails as bar manager.
click to enlarge
The Texas-style pizza gets its flavor from the grill.
Photo by Armando DiMeo
The restaurant's pizza Napoletana is made using AVPN standards set out by an Italian non-profit association determined to protect the authenticity of Neapolitan pizza. The team at Coastline imported a wood-burning Stefano Ferrara oven from Naples which burns at 900 degrees. Almost as hot as this past summer in Houston.
The menu also offers the Texas-style pizza which is oiled, herbed and grilled for a thin and crispy crust, according to its website.
click to enlarge Sorriso Italian Kitchen
Jonathan Lestingi has new backdrop to showcase his Italian culinary skills.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
, 2 Waterway Square, has brought in culinary veteran and chef Jonathan Lestingi to take on the job of chef de cuisine
. The modern Italian restaurant is located on the ground floor of The Westin over looking Waterway Square in The Woodlands. It first opened in 2019.
Chef Lestingi's resume includes stints at the well-known Michelin-starred establishment The Inn at Little Washington and culinary roles in New Orleans dining destinations like Brennan's, Stella and Willa Jean. Other ventures include his time as co-owner and executive chef at Oxalis and La Fin du Monde.
The chef's Italian heritage is also part of his gastronomic point-of-view, one that he is excited to share at Sorriso. Lestingi said in a press release, "It's a beautiful backdrop to showcase the flavors and traditions that shaped my youth and culinary journey and I can't wait to share them with our loyal patrons and newcomers alike."
click to enlarge
Sorriso has a new chef and a new menu.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Guests can expect pastas that are all made in-house including some infused with bottarga, a dried press roe. Colatura di alici
, an anchovy-based fish sauce, will also figure into some of the seafood dishes adding layers of flavor. And for those missing the nostalgia of Nonna's cooking, Lestingi is carrying on the tradition with a Sunday dinner reminiscent of his own childhood with a signature pasta accompanied by a robust sauce made with veal neck bones, tomato, wine and spices.
Skillet's Good Cookin'
, 6926 Spencer Highway, will shutter October 20 per a phone call to the restaurant. The unassuming breakfast and lunch spot has been serving its inexpensive comfort fare for over 30 years and locals are sad to see it go.
It will be replaced by Joe's Italian Restaurant, which is set to open in December 2023, according to What Now Houston
. It will be the 10th location for owner Joe Gjoka's Italian pizza and pasta concept. We in Cypress are still awaiting the opening of Joe's Italian at 13203 Jones Road. The "Now Hiring" banners are up, so it could be any day now.