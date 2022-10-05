Chefs For Farmers: Inaugural Houston Visit

Festival season is underway in Houston and no group of people is happier than the wining and dining culinary set. Every Houston weekend in autumn is chock full of wine tastings, foodie feasts and Oktoberfests. This year, a new event has debuted. Chefs For Farmers
made its inaugural Houston premiere this past Sunday, October 2, 2022. It brought in a crowd of 1,300 attendees to Autry Park under a cloudless blue sky. We were there to taste and people-watch for a festive afternoon.
This pretty display eventually fell victim to vegetarian scavengers.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Classic Rock Bob was my date for the event and it also happened to be his birthday. We easily parked in the garage at Hanover Autry Park, a luxury high rise along Buffalo Park Drive. As we made our way through the entrance arch, we were met with a large produce display on the left and an open barbecue pit on the right. The veggie and fruit display from Chefs' Produce Company was loaded with pumpkins, squashes, potatoes, apples, bananas and much more, until the end of the event when it was ransacked (legally) by attendees trying to get some free veggie swag.
The pretty salmon at The Marigold Club tent was a welcome respite from the beef-centric dishes.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Our first stop was Truth BBQ from Leonard Botello IV. Truth's booth was done in partnership with local producer Verdegreens. Our bite from Truth BBQ was Texas-style prime brisket with house-made pickles, pickled red onion and its Stay Gold Sauce. Truth's fork-tender brisket won the people's choice, earning the most little pink rubber piggies at the end of the day. However, they were only four votes ahead of the runner-up, Frankie B. Mandola's Catering, with its truffled risotto cake topped with Wagyu beef short rib. Mandola's farm partner for the event was Animal Farm out of Cat Spring, Texas.
Each chef, restaurant or business was paired with a Texas farm, ranch or producer befitting the organization's mission. For the Houston event, Chefs For Farmers worked with local non-profit Urban Harvest to curate most of the farm partners for the chefs. Chefs For Farmers began as an intimate farm-to-table dinner in 2010 in Dallas. It eventually became established as a multi-day food and wine festival in Dallas, though it was here just one day in Houston.
Who knew okra could be this tasty?
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
The line-up of chefs for the event was as impressive as it could possibly get with some of Houston's most popular and skillful chefs. Aaron Bludorn's namesake restaurant, Bludorn, was represented with tasty fried red okra served with habanada
jam, arugula pesto and ricotta something-I-can't-remember. Not being an okra eater, I still found myself loving the delicious crunchy sticks of okra and not just for the tasty trio of condiments accompanying it. It was also a vegetable relief from the beef-heavy fare on offer. No one was saying "Where's the beef?" this particular day. It was everywhere, from Wagyu meatballs to Phat Eatery's Malaysian beef curry to smoky kebabs. It was definitely a Texas carnivore's dream.
Celebrity chef Paul Qui and Golfstrommen team member, Annabelle, were wiped out early by eager eaters.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
And meatballs seemed to be a recurring theme. From Kin HTX, there was a tender meatball with buttermilk and cilantro. Roma Ristorante was serving a hefty meatball in a delicious tomato sauce while Maria Gonzales at Lee's Den/Local Foods Market was filling us up with a ginger meatball served on Japanese milk bread. That was a fun mini sandwich, especially given the addition of foie
butter and yuzu
jam. The juicy ginger meatball was made with Statkar Farms Wagyu and it was a close second among my favorite bites.
Chef Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught are a dynamic Houston duo.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Among the bounty of beef were a few refreshing dishes that helped to balance out the culinary experience. Austin Waiter from The Marigold Club was serving a pretty roselle-cured salmon that was topped with a zesty bouillabaisse sabayon, basil and baby mustard greens from Laughing Frogs Farm. Chef Hugo Ortega and wife/restaurateur Tracy Vaught, were offering attendees a delicious spinach and mushroom tart with a very light, buttery crust from their restaurant Backstreet Cafe. And Paul Qui's booth for Golfstrommen had redfish ceviche which was gone within a couple of hours, due to the constantly long lines. That one, we missed.
Brisket baguettes are our new favorite thing.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Magnol French Baking won my carboholic heart with its brisket wrapped in a crusty baguette kissed by a gentle brush of its house-made barbecue sauce. Even though we were stuffed and splitting dishes at each booth, Classic Rock Bob and I could not resist a second serving of that heavenly concoction and we grabbed a sample, or two, of Magnol's fabulous olive breads as well.
There were several desserts available including goat milk frozen treats from Craft Creamery. I only was able to try the chocolate but is was yummy. The chocolates at Kate Weiser Chocolate were decadent and I especially loved the salted caramel.
Pastry Chef Ruth Gonzales and chef/owner Ryan Pera represented Agricole Hospitality at the Coltivare booth.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
And to wash all this delicious nosh down, there was booze. On hand were a number of breweries, wineries and distilleries to keep folks feeling festive, along with water and coffee choices. We especially liked the margarita from Don Julio, the fruity cocktail from Diplomatico Rum and the Paloma from Tequila Cazadores. All of the cocktails were served in mini cups, allowing for easy sipping. Alas, we were unable to avail ourselves of the multitude of whiskies available from Balcones Distilling, Maker's Mark and Blade and Bow, among others. However, we had a few wine tastings from Oyster Bay and J. Lohr, so we were feeling fine.
You're never too old to bust a move.
Photo by Addison Hall
The music at the festival would have made my 18-year-old happy but there were also a few '80s hits thrown in for the older crowd. There was a spirited dance contest which had participants boogying to everything from current hip hop to vintage Michael Jackson, including Thriller
. While a couple of ladies were showing off some sassy dance moves, there were two fellows, both sporting fedoras, that were the crowd favorites. The younger contestant did an impressive 'worm' but it was the older gentleman, looking like Papa Hemingway, who took the prize.
As the event was in its final hour, Chefs' Produce let the veggie-palooza commence with attendees clamoring for free produce. Some walked away happily with just a single pumpkin while others were determined to fill up their bags for an army. Not to sound like Charlie Brown, but I got a leek.
The artists at Empty Bowls raised almost $2,000 for Houston Food Bank.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
There was also a mission behind the fun times and fancy food. Chefs For Farmers was established to showcase the partnership between local farmers, ranchers and producers. At each event it chooses a local non-profit to highlight and for its Bayou City bash, it was Houston Food Bank. HFB's Empty Bowls program was on site with ceramists and artists creating bowls for purchase with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the nation's largest food bank.
Taking a break with goodies from Auden.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
It was the first time Chefs For Farmers held the event in Houston and we hope it won't be the last. For those who missed out and are in the mood for a road trip, Chefs For Farmers-Dallas will run November 2 through November 6, 2022. For more information, go to chefsforfarmers.com
