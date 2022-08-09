The Blind Cook Returns to MasterChef

click to enlarge Christine Ha shares a glass of champagne with chefs Graham Elliott, Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich for her Season 3 win. Photo by FOX

click to enlarge Christine Ha talks with a Season 11 contestant while Gordon Ramsay strikes an all-too-familiar stance. Photo by FOX

click to enlarge Christine Ha in champion mode in the MasterChef kitchen during Season 3. Photo by FOX

It's been nearly a decade since the final episode ofSeason 3 aired on FOX television in September 2012. Fans and viewers of the cooking competition watched in awe as a young, visually impaired Vietnamese American woman won the top spot, earning a prize of $250,000 and a cookbook deal. That champion, Christine Ha, also happened to be a native Houstonian and the city cheered as she made her hometown proud. She also wowed the world-renowned chefs/judges: Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Graham Elliott. It was no easy feat.Ha then launched her cookbook,She also made appearances on other cooking shows such as. Seven years later, she opened her first restaurant, The Blind Goat, at Houston's Bravery Chef Hall in 2019, which earned the rising culinary star a semifinalist nomination for the James Beard Award Foundation's 2020 Best New Restaurant in America. Ha followed that success with the opening of a second restaurant, this time a full-sized, stand- alone brick and mortar. The new restaurant, Xin Chao, was a collaboration with Chef Tony Nguyen and opened in September 2020. The James Beard folks came knocking again, handing Ha and Nguyen a shared nomination for Best Chef: Texas in 2022.In November 2021, Ha announced that she, along with husband and business partner John Suh, would be opening a second location of The Blind Goat in Spring Branch, slated to open in the fall of 2022. With all of the accomplishments following her spectacular win on, it makes sense that The Blind Cook, as she brands herself, would make a return visit to the show, this time on the other side, as a judge. The episode will run August 10 on FOX 26 Houston at 7 p.m.The busy chef recently took some time out of her schedule to talk with theabout her surprising culinary career and her return toThank you for taking taking time to speak with us. I know you're very busy. So, you're going back to your old stomping grounds at. How does that feel being back in the kitchen?It feels really great. It's totally different being on the other side when you're not the one in the competition. It feels much lighter and you don't have the burden of feeling like you might go home that day, but it's still a competition and for me, I miss being back on set, especially with the judges. It's just fun to hang out with the judges, to hang out with Gordon and make jokes with him, so it was really good to be on the other side and have a lot of experience under my belt with television. Just being in that kitchen and knowing what it's like to be on the contestant's side: to have to cook, while feeling stressed out at the same time. It's nice to finally not have to do that and be more of a mentor in that situation.Does it make you sympathetic to what they're going through?Oh, definitely because I can recall just like it was yesterday what it felt like to be told what you're going to make, come up with a dish on the fly, having to figure out all of your ingredients that you need, what you're going to do, when you're going to do it, how you're going to plate it, come up with that sort of course of action, then have the cameras come right up to you, then have the judges come talk to you while you're trying to cook and concentrate. I remember the stress level that I had to endure going through that, so I definitely sympathize with all the contestants.You got your degrees in Business Administration and Creative Writing (note: Ha received her Bachelor's of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and her Master's of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Houston). Did you ever think that you were going to end up in the restaurant world?Not at all. I fell into cooking initially as it being a hobby I really enjoyed. Even having completed and winning, I didn't even think I would be in the restaurant industry after that. I figured I'd write the cookbook because that was part of the prize deal...Looking back where I was ten years ago or 20 years ago, I would have never thought that I'd be where I am today. So, it's pretty trippy.So what was the impetus?I think just being someone who loves to be creative from time to time, whether that is through the writing or the cooking or coming up with new dishes. It allows me to flex a certain muscle in my brain that, when I was in the corporate world, having graduated with a business degree for my undergrad, it was a muscle I didn't get to flex as much... Then after, after writing the cookbook, then hosting other cooking shows and judging, it finally felt like the opportunity was right. Seven years after having been on the show, there was an opportunity for me to open a small station in a food hall and I thought "Oh, I don't have to open an entire brick and mortar space." It didn't seem as daunting. It was just a small kitchen. Of course, that in itself has its own challenges when your kitchen is so small and you have shared commissary space. I thought this was a good way to first dabble in the food industry and learn the ropes and see where it goes.You got the first James Beard Award nomination for The Blind Goat. How did it feel getting the second one for Xin Chao?It was surreal. I don't do these things to be recognized. I just do things to try to be good at doing things and to serve other people or offer people an experience to enjoy. When I do receive the nominations I think it's a chance to sit back and exhale and think " Oh, wow, I am being recognized for the work that I put in," but I also recognize that it's not me alone, that it's a team effort; everyone on my staff on my team at both restaurants supporting me to be able to get us to where we are today. I am humbled in a way because I know it's not one person's doing, but also it does make me feel proud to be able to say, "I didn't go to culinary school, I am visually impaired, I'm a woman, I'm Asian American" and yet, I was able to get to this point.Do you think any of those things, being a woman, being a child of immigrants, put obstacles in your life that made you stronger?Yeah, I think that's a really good point. Having been a child of refugees...we didn't have a lot of money growing up, we didn't have a lot of things. My parents did make sure we always had food on the table so we never went hungry, we always had a roof over our heads. But I saw what it was like to grow up with not a lot of choices, perhaps. What I learned from my parents and my upbringing is that perseverance and determination and grit really do go a long way. Life is full of disappointments. I've gone through these things myself like having lost my mom when I was a teenager, losing my vision as a young adult when I was diagnosed with this autoimmune condition, all of these challenges were not things I expected in life. I learned from a young age that life isn't fair and it always throws curveballs at you, but it's really about processing that experience and finding a healthy way to deal with it and accept it, pick yourself up and move forward. It's important to continue to improve your life and the lives of others around you.Does that make you a better team leader, that you can have the empathy knowing that other people have similar struggles?Going through these challenges in my life, I've learned to become a more compassionate person and empathize with people even though all of our journeys in life are very different. Empathizing with my team when they go through their own challenges and to help them figure out solutions and at the same time still be their leader...I'm not their parent, I'm not their friend, I'm still in some way their boss or their leader. It comes with a lot of responsibility, but I hope that my leadership is something valuable to my team.And how do you feel being a co-chef with Tony Nguyen?It's good. We bring different strengths to the table. We are both second generation Vietnamese Americans and we've grown up eating the same foods. Our cooking styles though can be different. It's always nice to challenge yourself to work with people who are not exactly like you. You don't want a company or a business or a restaurant that's a cookie cutter mold. His style of cooking is very bold and rich and savory, whereas I tend to be a little more discreet in the way I flavor things, so we work together well. We both share a common love for Vietnamese food because that's the food our parents fed us.You're opening up another The Blind Goat in Spring Branch. I just watched the video of the new plumbing that you guys are having put in the restaurant. Is that still on for fall?That is the hope. We all know that with the pandemic and construction projects that there could be delays. As far as I know we are still slated to finish up and open in the fall.And you'll still keep The Blind Goat at the food hall?So my plan there, now, is to close it down. The more I thought about it, I don't like to bite off more than I can chew and spread myself too thin. Downtown is definitely coming back in terms of the pandemic. But we still haven't seen sales the way they were before the pandemic so I do plan, at the moment, to close it down once we move up to the new space in Spring Branch.You are so busy and have so much going on, going back toand the whole James Beard Award stuff. Do you cook at home?I actually do. I do a lot of R and D at home for the restaurants, so I am most comfortable in my home kitchen. In the restaurant kitchens, it's very busy and people are moving all the time and it's going to be challenging for someone with a vision impairment to cook in a kitchen that's very busy like that so I work creatively best in an environment I know. I cook quite a bit at home whether it's just for myself and my husband to eat, but a lot of the time we're also developing menus and recipes and dishes together. But when we open a restaurant, that's different because we are always at the restaurant, then we're not cooking at home.