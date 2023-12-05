Where to Dine Out in Houston This Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023

Christmas Eve
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Christmas Eve Supper runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with a three-course dinner menu with complimentary eggnog for $55 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Bari Ristorante, 4444 Westheimer
A special curated Christmas Eve menu will be available alongside its regular à la carte menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Benny Chows, 1818 Washington
The festively decorated modern Chinese hotspot will be open for Christmas Eve dinner until 10 p.m.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The Creole fine dining restaurant will offer a special Christmas Eve menu, available by reservations only (713-522-9711) and with seatings at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and and 5 to 8:30 p.m. for dinner
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall
The bayouside steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Christmas Eve.
Brenner’s Steakhouse, 10911 Katy Freeway
A Houston tradition since 1936, Brenner’s will be open for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. this holiday eve.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
The Buffet de Noche Buena (Christmas Eve buffet) runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by Ikaru. Cost is $52 per person and $15 per child.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a festive Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 10 p.m., with a la carte options or a three-course prix fixe for $55. Highlights include ahi tartare, black truffle fonduta ravioli, cast iron jumbo scallops, filet mignon and Christmas creme brulee.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The buzzy steakhouse will be open its regular hours this Christmas Eve.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
The Rice Village stunner will be open its regular hours on Christmas Eve, offering its fan favorite salatim, hummus and pita, charred skewers and more.
Hugo's, 1600 Westheimer
Hugo's Buffet de Noche Buena runs from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring live music by Viento. Cost is $52 per person and $15 per child.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
The cantinas will be open on Christmas Eve with the last seating at 8:30 p.m.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
The Kirby Grove Japanese spot will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations
Guests are invited to spend Christmas Eve with Perry’s and enjoy a 3-course prix fixe menu from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting at $69 per person when you dine at 5:30 p.m. or earlier and $79 per person after 5:45 p.m. Reservations are limited (and Santa might be stopping by).
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian standount will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu and a Wagyu Beef Rendang Wellington special.
Roma Ristorante, 2347 University
Roma is bringing the age-old Italian-American tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, on Christmas Eve this year. The multi-course menu ($69.50) will showcase a tour of the sea, with dishes from octopus salad and fried calamari to lobster ravioli and tonno grigliato (grilled tuna).
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
The gorgeous C. Baldwin spot will offer a Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes from 5 to 10 p.m. for $75 per person.
The Rustic Post Oak, 1121 Uptown Park
The Post Oak location will host a Christmas Day Dinner, available from 5 to 9 p.m. at $38 per person. Dine on your choice of Roasted Half Chicken or Prime Rib, plus family-style sides of green beans, jalapeño spoon bread and fully loaded twice baked potato and peanut butter pie for dessert.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
The Katy favorite will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Truluck's, 5350 Westheimer
The Houston location will be open on Christmas Eve to serve guests from 2 to 8 p.m, with its regular menu, specialty cocktails like the bourbon-based Holiday Nog or a Nutcracker Rum Punch and a special Peppermint Chocolate Cake dessert.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
The Buffet de Noche Buena (Christmas Eve buffet) runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by Media Luna. Cost is $52 per person and $15 per child.
Christmas DayThe Audrey, 9595 Six Pines
The Audrey will offer a dine-in Christmas special three-course menu ($65 per person), with highlights including lobster bisque or holiday salad, herb crusted prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream, and red velvet cheesecake.
Badolina Bakery, 5555 Morningside
Fuel up for the holiday with coffee, sweet and savory pastries, freshly baked goods dine-in or to-go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Bari Ristorante, 4444 Westheimer
A special curated Christmas Day menu with regular menu available à la carte will be available from noon to 10 p.m.
Benny Chows, 1818 Washington
The festively decorated modern Chinese hotspot will be open all day with lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by dinner service until 10 p.m.
Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South
The Post Oak Hotel restaurant is celebrating Christmas with a special three-course menu featuring seasonal specialties. Reservations are highly encouraged through OpenTable. Cost is $105 for adults and $55 for children, tax and gratuity not included.
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall
The bayouside steakhouse will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. this Christmas.
Brenner’s Steakhouse, 10911 Katy Freeway
A Houston tradition since 1936, Brenner’s will be open for dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this holiday.
Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet
With traditional recipes that date back almost 80 years, the restaurant will be open and welcome guests for dine-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Duck N Bao, 5535 Memorial, 17333 Spring Cypress
Specializing in peking duck, soup dumplings and Sichuan cuisine, Duck N Bao will be open regular hours on Christmas Day.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
The Rice Village stunner will be open its regular hours on Christmas Day, offering its fan favorite salatim, hummus and pita, charred skewers and more.
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
Spend Christmas Day enjoying all you can eat Korean bbq as the restaurant is open its regular hours this holiday.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian standount will close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu and a Wagyu Beef Rendang Wellington special.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
The vibe dining favorite will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Known for its flashy food and drinks, the restaurant will be open for Christmas Day dining from 4 to 10 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Christmas. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected].