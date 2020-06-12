 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Last call in the Eado location.
Photo by the Houston Press

Last Call for Lucky's Pub in the East End

Houston Press | June 12, 2020 | 4:11pm
AA

Lucky's Pub in the east end, known for hosting block parties on Saint Emanuel for Dynamo and Astros games, is apparently closing its doors tonight - well at 2 a.m. early tomorrow.

As Houston Food Finder is reporting, the bar located just east of downtown near to Minute Maid Park, is closing tonight. Its location in West Houston at 17754 Katy Freeway remains open.

According to Channel 13's Nick Natario, he talked to the owners who said Lucky's Pub and Lucky's Lodge will close for good because of the fall off of business from the pandemic. 

So tonight is your last chance to belly on up to the bar there and tip a glass to its passing.

 
