Holiday Cheers: Seasonal Cocktails and Mocktails

The holiday season is one of family, friends and over-indulgence. From office parties to multi-generational feasts, we are filling up our glasses with holiday spirits. The holiday season typically ends with New Year's Eve and we all make our resolutions. But before we head into 2023 with our determination to eat healthy and cut back on the booze, here are some seasonal beverages to enjoy for decadent December.So take a break from shopping and a house full of company. Grab a friend or two and catch up over a steaming cup of Christmas punch or a margarita on the rocks. We have a list of places to get cocktails and mocktails that will fill your heart (and belly) with cheer.Four Houston area locations24110 Northwest FreewayThese family-owned restaurants from Grupo Herrera will both offer the Mama Coco ($14) a creamy coconut concoction spiked with Avion Reposado and a hint of cinnamon. For the taste of a tropical vacation amid the freezing temps, there's the Tepache Smash ($13) made with Plantation Pineapple Rum, pineapple juice, lemon juice and a splash of spicy cinnamon.1517 Alabama713-597-8800Though the hammocks at this laid-back bar probably won't get much use this week, there's still fun to had indoors with one of its festive cocktails. Its Irish Coffee ($10) will warm up your insides while The Mean One ($10) will make a Grinch's heart grow three sizes. It's a hot toddy homage to the foul one, made with Monopolowa Gin, matcha and lemon. Other cocktails include Midnight in Oaxaca ($12) and Nice Pear ($10).2101 Washington713-640-5220This eclectic bar in Sixth Ward has an array of holiday cocktails through the month of December and the names are quite quirky. There's the My Brother in Christ, Are You Drinking a Grasshopper? ($11) a frozen concoction made with creme de menthe, creme de cacao, vodka, coconut milk, chocolate bitters and chocolate shavings. The Santa on Acid ($12) has pineapple rum, Jagermeister, coconut liqueur, Allspice Dram, pineapple and lime for imbibers with strong stomachs. There's also the Apple Cider Old Fashioned ($14), Pistachio White Russian ($11), Abuelita's Hot Chocolate ($11) and the interestingly-named George Washington's Aged Christmas Eggnog ($12) made with bourbon, Cognac, Jamaican rum, sherry, eggs, cream, milk and freshly-grated nutmeg.4310 Westheimer281-501-1187For Christmas, the restaurant has a drink called The Naughty List made with cinnamon bourbon, herbal bitters, allspice dram, hazelnut liqueur, lime juice and coconut. It will have a New Year's Eve cocktail called The Resolution with rye whiskey, Cointreau and bitters over a big cube of ice. It's garnishes with an orange wheel dipped in chocolate.300 Smith713-522-9711For a Creole take on Christmas cocktails, head to Brennan's for some French Quarter elegance. The Hot Buttered Rum ($14) with its warm spices, 1888 Rum and Bailey's Irish Cream would make Clarence the Angel fromhappy. There's the Caramel Apple Mule ($14) with Tito's vodka, caramel apple syrup, lime juice and ginger beer for those with a sweet tooth and the El Doctor will cure holiday blues with its smoky mezcal flavor. The Crystal Spicy Margarita ($14)gets a jolt from house-made Crystal Hot Sauce pepper mash and jalapeno tincture, not to mention the kick of Lalo tequila and Ancho Reyes liqueur.519 Shepherd713-485-6724This restaurant is a mix of Indian and Texan flavors and it is offering two seasonal cocktails for an inflation-fighting $6. The Scrooge Booze is made with Emerald Lotus, whole egg, Santa Teresa rum, agave and half and half. The Mistletoe Martini mixes Tito's vodka and Rumplemintz with cranberry juice for a one-of-a-kind martini.Five Houston area locationsThis farm-to-table concept is locally-owned and there are five restaurants to choose from. It has two elixirs ($7 each) for those needing a shot of health rather than booze. The Pinky Swear is fruity, with agave, lychee, grapefruit, lime, prickly pear, salt and strawberries while the L.O.L is a refreshing blend of lavender, orange juice, lemon and ginger beer.Five Greater Houston locationsThis family-owned restaurant is offering several cocktails for a holiday-friendly $10. There's a Yuletide Mule with Tito's vodka, cranberry, lime and ginger beer or a Hot Toddy with cinnamon apple-infused Rittenhouse Rye bourbon, honey simple syrup, lemon and hot water. The Boozy Hot Chocolate gets a spirited addition of Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, and Bailey's Irish Cream.The Moran CITYCENTRE800 Sorella CourtThis hotel bar is offering a citrusy cocktail called By the Fireside and its has citrus cinnamon syrup, lemon tea, Slow & Low bourbon and it's garnished with a lemon wheel and cinnamon stick. Another citrus forward drink is its Deck the Halls made with fresh mint, hibiscus-cranberry syrup, Grand Marnier and lime juice. At least you'll be getting your vitamin C.Three Houston locationsWhile margaritas are always a popular drink at Molina's, the weather forecast isn't predicting margarita weather. For a warm tequila option, Molina's has a Mexican coffee ($7) with tequila, Kahlua and coffee. It's garnished with whipped cream, cinnamon and sprinkles for a festive touch.5802 Fulton713-842-7188There are a number of special cocktails to be had at this neighborhood hangout which is hosting its Noche Buena celebration December 23. The fun begins at 4 p.m. with Santa photo-ops, a photo booth and a wheel of prizes. There will be a mariachi playing music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and DJ FLO will rock the house from 8 p.m. to midnight.Some of the holiday drinks available will be Frozen Andes Mint, Mistletoe Marg and Oh Cactus Tree. For a warm drink, there's the Hot & Bothered. The bar also offfers a homemade Horchata Eggnog made withtequila, Madeira, Oloroso sherry, heavy cream and nutmeg.Guests can also purchase some of Monkey Tail's popular tamales. They are $9 for a half dozen and $16 for a full dozen. The patio will have heaters for what promises to be a chilly night and there's a 14-foot tree adding to the holiday ambiance.113 6th281-339-1515Those on the coast are not forgotten when it comes to holiday fun. Pier 6 in San Leon has a Peanut Butter Eggnog ($12) made with Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Disaronno Amaretto and Licor 43.Four Greater Houston locationsCoffee drinks are a great way to stay warm and get a jolt of caffeine at the same time. This coffee shop has some seasonal favorites to do both. There's the Campfire Latte, Candy Cane Latte, Tiramisu and Dulce de Leche. All locations will be open Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day so there's plenty of time to try one before the season ends.1801 N. Shepherd713-955-3215This Tex-Mex spot from Ford Fry has been serving seasonal cocktails since November 25. On the not-too- naughty list is the Christmas Cactus with Blanco tequila, hibiscus liqueur, rosemary syrup, Dolin Blanc and lemon, served on the rocks. There's also a Pomegranate Margarita, Santa's Sangria and the Poinsettia, a bubbly drink of Cava, cranberry juice and orange liqueur with a rosemary garnish.200 Park Place281-884-9669This sushi restaurant just opened November 17 but it's already in the festive spirit with two fizzy water mocktails including the Nojito (lime, mint, bubbles) and the Lemon Nomimono with lemon, seasonal berries and bubbles. There's also the Lone Lychee made with lychee, pineapple and cranberry. All three mocktails are $8.23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard281-394-7156This Katy sushi restaurant and bar has a selection of four signature mocktails on its menu from General Manager and Beverage Director Le Chau. They include the Strawberry Basil, Lavender Lychee, Orange Dreamsicle and Honey Ginger for a reasonable $6. There's an off menu Prickly Pear ($8) made with prickly pear, agave and lime which is a non-alcoholic version of its Prickly Pear margarita.3755 Richmond713-622-6778This longtime Houston institution is a perfect place to take a revered relative out for a special meal or a good friend for a drink. It has a Hot Buttered Rum made with Appleton Estate Signature rum, peach cider and brown butter. The rum can be replaced with Lyre Zero Proof Alternative for a seasonal mocktail.911 W. 11th713-804-0429Berg Hospitality's Italian concept has yummy drinks like the Coquito with Bacardi rum, coconut milk, almond milk, turbinado sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. The Holiday Punch is a spirited cocktail with Remy VSOP Cognac, Bacardi rum, Mathilde peach liqueur, Gambino prosecco, lemon juice and simple syrup. Its version of Hot Buttered Rum is made with Bacardirum, simple syrup and butter.520 Westheimer832-409-5785This globally-inspired restaurant is offering seasonal drinks with international flavors. There's a Fig & Walnut Old Fashioned ($15), Spiked Holiday Eggnog ($13) and European-spiced Winter Wine ($12).1620 Westheimer832-380-2471Mocktails are becoming a popular drink for customers at bars and restaurants around Houston and not just for 'Dry January'. The good people at Rosie Cannonball offered to share some recipes for mocktails that they serve at the restaurant. They also serve delicious boozy cocktails such as The Bounce House and Late Monsoon.For those who dream of tropical sunsets in winter.25 ounce cola syrup .5 ounce pineapple juice.75 ounce peach syrup 1.25 ounce grapefruit juice.25 ounce lime juiceAdd all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into a glass filled with pebble ice. Garnish with pineapple wedge and mint leaves.Inspired by Gin and Tonics, Rickeys1.25 ounce Seedlip Grove 42 (a N/A spirit) .5 ounce cinnamon syrup.5 ounce lemon juice 1 ounce chamomile tea (cold brew)Build in a pebble ice-filled Collins glass, stirInspired by tall Collins-style cocktails2.5 ounce hibiscus and mint leaves tea .5 ounce lime juice.5 ounce cranberry syrup .25 ounce grapefruit juiceAdd ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into glass over pebble ice. Garnish with mint sprigs and freshly-grated cinnamon.1101 Uptown Park Boulevard713-726-8273Chef Hugo Ortega and the team at H Town Restaurant group are busy with holiday to-go orders while also preparing for URBE's Santa & Friends family event December 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, William Fernandez, manager at URBE, kindly took the time to share his colorful mocktail recipe with the2 ounce hibiscus tea 1/2 ounce cranberry juice1/2 ounce orange juice 1 ounce cinnamon syrup1/2 ounce lemon juice sparkling waterShake ingredients over ice and strain into glass. garnish with lemon wheel and rosemary sprig.