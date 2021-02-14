 
Some Houston Area Grocery Stores Reducing Hours Because of Cold Weather

Houston Press | February 14, 2021 | 4:55pm
H-E-B has been crowded with last minute shoppers.
Photo by Doogie Roux
In case you are still scrambling to lay in food and water before the expected icy storm hits the Houston area, know that out of caution for their own employees as well as a general appeal for people to stay off the roads from local officials, that your favorite grocery store may not be open as long as usual for the next few days.

Some area grocery stores have announced they are reducing their hours Sunday and Monday because of the expected cold, icy and possibly snowy conditions expected through the area.

In the Houston area, H-E-B is open till 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kroger stores are all closing at 8 p.m. Sunday and will open at 9 a.m. Monday, with a possible update on Monday.

We will update this post as more information comes in. 

