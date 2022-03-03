The Rodeo is Here, and So Are These Cowboy Worthy Bites and Drinks from Houston Restaurants and Bars

From rodeo-themed cupcakes and wild game chili to Mutton Buster cocktails and a brand new restaurant experience right on the HLSR grounds, here’s where to find cowboy-worthy food and drink specials in Houston this Rodeo season.
Angel Share, 924 Congress
Just blocks from the light rail, this charitable bar is serving up rodeo snacks throughout March— $6 mini corn dogs with all-beef RC-Ranch hot dogs, $3 mini Frito pies and $3 mini fried candy bars.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
The sweet shop has crafted Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo treats to welcome the beloved Houston event back to town, with cookie assortments available in-store and online at $4.75 each. The cafe will also be offering up rodeo-themed cupcakes; and customers can show their Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo ticket at the cafe anytime during the rodeo to receive $1 off their dessert order.
Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer
Frank’s "Celebrating the American West" with nightly Chef features, in addition to its regular dinner menu, now through March 20. Each week will bring diners a variety of specials to choose from, with plates from BBQ quail tostadas to cowboy cut sirloin and cheese enchiladas.
Hungry’s Rice Village, 2356 Rice
Hungry’s has brought back the short rib taco, available throughout rodeo season for $16, and happy hour runs daily from 3 to 6 p.m. for those looking for a pre-show bite and bevy.
Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington
Both dive locations have launched new menu items fully inspired by the most well-loved show in Houston. Today until March 20, guests can enjoy bites such as BBQ pulled pork sliders and wild game chili from the Fairview location or smoked sausage mini corn dogs with Creole mustard and chicken fried short rib bites at its Washington location. Those with same day Rodeo tickets will get 15 percent off when they show their badge or tickets.
The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, NRG Park
Berg Hospitality Group has launched this first-of-its-kind concept at the 2022 Houston Rodeo. Located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome, The Ranch will be open the duration of Rodeo season, offering patrons a sit-down dining experience – both casual and formal. Dine on dishes from bacon-wrapped quail to B&B’s famous carpet bagger topped filet.
R-C Ranch Butcher Shop, 2520 Airline
The HFM butcher shop will offer a Rodeo season special: buy four links of wagyu smoked sausage links or jalapeno cheese sausage links ($29.95) and get a quart of lil smokies in brown sugar bourbon bbq sauce for free.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer
Relish will offer a Rodeo lunch special and limited-time only cocktails now through March 20. Guests can enjoy a pulled pork sandwich with fries for $14 and sip on cocktails like the Space City Cowboy with bourbon, blackberry, mint, lemon and maple for $12 or the Rodeo Rita with mezcal, tequila, lime, blood orange and bitters for $12.
Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda
Guests who purchase an entree and show their rodeo ticket for that day will receive one free Spanish Village Margarita (per person). The promotion runs through March 20.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country
TTR has curated a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo-themed menu, featuring with bites including Texas brisket chili, cowboy sliders and "Shrimp Rattlers," bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and white cheddar and served with house bbq sauce; plus rodeo beverages like the ‘Rodeo Milk Punch,’ which features bourbon, milk, and vanilla. The menu will be available during the entire season of the rodeo until March 20, and guests who show their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15 percent off the menu.
Wild Oats, 2520 Airline
Over at the Houston Farmers Market, this hot new Underbelly Hospitality concept offers an ode to a beloved rodeo activity, the Mutton Buster ($14), made with gin, lime, strawberry, Aperol and mint; plus a whole lineup of Texas-inspired eats from armadillo eggs and bacon-wrapped quail to a belly-busting Wagyu chicken-fried steak.