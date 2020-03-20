Openings and Closings: The Take-out Version

By now, many of us are getting a little stir crazy. We have been in isolation baking bread like John Lennon. On March 16, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered restaurants to close down their dine-in operations and convert to take-out and delivery service only, as reported here in the Houston Press. It was a big blow to businesses, big and small, around our city and the county.

There are multiple opinions on this, but it is what it is. These are difficult times and everyone has to decide what works best for them and their loved ones when it comes to social distancing. Most of the restaurants in this city are taking unprecedented precautions and following strict CDC guidelines in order to ensure that safety is paramount, but some of it you have to take on faith. Still, there's only so many canned Beanie-Weenies and boxed mac 'n cheese a person can eat before they are craving a bowl of pho or a juicy, cheesy burger.

A number of restaurants do a brisk take-out on a regular basis but for many, this is uncharted territory. Please be patient with owners and staff as they navigate through these choppy seas. You are providing them with a small, desperately needed income while they are providing you with food and convenience. And remember to tip. A lot.

We have a list of some restaurants all over town that are providing curbside pick up, delivery and a few deals. It is only a fraction of businesses that are doing so. We will have a new list next week as well. We would love to be able to list all of them but there are thousands of restaurants in Houston. You know where your favorite restaurants are. Give them a call or go online to see what they are offering.

EXPAND "Murica, we got this. Photo by Jenn Duncan

American:

Brandani's Restaurant & Wine Bar

Brandani's Burgers, Tacos & Brews

3340 FM 1092

Customers can order from this family-owned business of two sister restaurants for curbside pick up in Missouri City. It is offering a Taco Party Pack for four ($28) which includes 26 ounces of either Chicken Diablo, Beef Picadillo or Pork Carnitas. It comes with a dozen tortillas, cotija cheese, sour cream, lettuce, black beans and rice.

There are plenty of soups, salads, pastas and desserts to choose from or you might luck out and be able to score the Fried Chicken Party Pack ($36) which consists of 15 pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and jalapeno gravy.

EXPAND We are all getting used to a new normal. Photo by Matt Park

The Burger Joint

2703 Montrose, 281-974-2889

2002 N. Shepherd, 713-485-6734

burgerjointhtx.com

This burger hang out recently opened its second location so Heights residents won't have to drive to Montrose to get their burger fix. Each location has different pick up instructions.

The Montrose location will require folks picking up their orders to do so on the back curb of the restaurant along Caroline Street. Customers can order online or by phone.

For pick up at the Heights restaurant, the north facing spots along the restaurant will be reserved for curbside.

Craft Grill

Craft Grill Breakfast Club

25219 Kuykendahl

281-255-2396 (Grill)

832-400-9800 (Breakfast Club)

This pub and restaurant in Spring has a pick up service in which customers can call in their orders and arrange a pick up time. Just call the restaurant when you arrive and they will bring it out to you. Or you can just walk in and get it. The employees are executing all the safety and sanitizing precautions. The food will be given in tamper-proof packaging as well. For delivery, the business operates with Favor.

The Craft Grill serves classics like burgers, gumbo and fried shrimp and catfish, among other things.

We will not give up our crawfish. Photo by Dina Mueller

Scotty's Saloon at OTP

114 Agnes

713-560-1804

We Houstonians are used to spending our weekends in March and April at our favorite icehouses enjoying some seasonal crawfish. We can't let a pandemic get in the way of sucking heads. Scotty's is offering a crawfish special of $8 per pound or 5 pounds for $35. Guests can order to-go or do delivery through GrubHub.

The saloon is also offering beer bottle purchases to go along with its menu of burgers, wings and tacos.

Asian:

Crawfish & Noodles

11360 Bellaire

281-988-8098

crawfishandnoodles.com

This acclaimed Viet-Cajun restaurant has a chef, Trong Nguyen, who has been a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award for Best Chef:Southwest two years in a row (2018, 2019) and is now a semifinalist for this year as Best Chef:Texas. The restaurant is adapting to the current restrictions by offering to-go orders which is not its usual M.O. Orders will be done Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Customers can check out is menu on its website then send a message on its Facebook messenger giving time for pick-up, date, name, color and make of pick up vehicle and, of course, your order. Guests can also order by phone, which might be easier.

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway

832-913-6382

phateatery.com

This Malaysian restaurant in Katy Asiantown is offering curbside take-out with a 15 percent discount on all orders to go. Chef Alex Au-Yeung gets rave reviews for his Malaysian flavors which are influenced by Indian, Thai and Chinese cuisines. Try the Roti Canai starter and definitely the Beef Rendang.

EXPAND You can order Ol' Skool at Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Photo by Carla Gomez

Ramen Tastu-Ya

1722 California

346-226-3253

ramen-tatsuya.com

For the first time since it launched in Austin in 2012, this ramen shop is doing to-go orders online. Make sure to order from the Houston location. Customers will be given an approximate time for pick up and the orders will be called out from the deck of the restaurant. There will also be a host taking orders for walk ups.

EXPAND This writer enjoyed some Thu Thu this week. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

Thu Thu Sandwich

10502 Grant

832-688-5922

doordash.com/store/thu-thu-sandwich-houston-230893/

This small Vietnamese cafe serves banh mi, pho and boba teas among other Vietnamese fare. It's near my house and I can recommend the chargrilled pork banh mi on French bread . Many customers like the banh mi croissants as well. The strawberry smoothies and chargrilled pork with rice are also family favorites.

Be patient. It's a small enterprise and they don't have a website. They offer DoorDash delivery or walk-in and pick up.

Bakeries and Coffee Shops:

The Cupcake Cowgirls Bakery

10750 Barker Cypress

cupcakecowgirls.com

281-256-9400

This bakery is running a special this week. Get a dozen of its creative gourmet cupcakes for $39. Available flavors vary from week to week but a glance at its webpage shows cupcakes such as banana split, hummingbird cake and a beautifully toasted s'more. The shop also sells special occasion cakes so if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary from home, see what they may be able to do for you. Customers can call ahead for curbside pick up or just walk in. There is also a limited delivery service.

Fluff Bake Bar

1701 W. 15th

713-522-1900

fluffbakebar.com



Rebecca Masson's new location of her popular bakery and cookie mecca is opening this weekend during this crazy time with a pop-up from Feges BBQ. Not only will customers get to make a run on the Couch Potato cookies and Unicorn Bait that Masson is famous for, they can also pick up some of Patrick Feges' barbecue while they are at it, March 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can order ahead for the bulk orders of smoked meat from the Feges website.

Catie and Jenny Orwin support local business owner Liz Hale of Plum Coffee Shop. Photo by Catie Orwin

Plum Coffee Shop

11688 Barker Cypress

281-256-9400

plumcoffeshop.com

This neighborhood spot has a variety of coffees, teas, fruit smoothies and shakes to choose from as well as pastries and panini sandwiches. We think the Candy Bar Mocha coffee drink or the White Toffee sounds right up our alley. There is take-out service, a drive-thru and delivery is available through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

EXPAND Weights + Measures has your dinner for two. Photo by Nathan Gonzales

Weights + Measures

2808 Caroline

713-654-1970

weights-measures.com

This bakery and cafe will open at 7 a.m. for walk-ins ordering pastries and coffee drinks. For more substantial fare to enjoy at home, where we all should be, curbside pick up and delivery through GrubHub, UberEats is available. The restaurant itself will provide delivery to nearby neighborhood zip codes. Verify first.

Along with its menu, W + M has a pre-packaged Dinner for Two ($35) which just requires dropping the fresh pasta in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes. It includes a choice of a mixed lettuce or Caesar salad (with dressing), one of three fresh made pastas (pappardelle, gnocchi or gluten-free fettucine) and Weights + Measures' meatballs and marinara or vegetarian marinara. The meal for two also includes a giant slice of carrot cake to share.

And don't forget about its bakeshop while you're there.

Barbecue:

Feges BBQ

3 Greenway Plaza

832-409-6118

fegesbbq.com

If you're craving barbecue, Feges is doing pick up and delivery. Customers can order online. Feges is using its employees for delivery within a seven mile radius of the Greenway Plaza location in order to provide work opportunities during this time. They will have gloves which will be changed after each delivery, hand sanitizer and will leave the order at the doorstep and contact the customer. There will be no contact to contact. Orders are bagged and sealed before leaving the restaurant. If the demand becomes very high, it may use favor to help with delivery. There is a $25 minimum for delivery.

The delivery and pick up will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pit Room

1201 Richmond

281-888-1929

thepitroombbq.com

Michael Sambrooks' critically acclaimed barbecue restaurant has a drive-thru tent set up for pick up. They are also offering six packs of beer and bottles of wine to go.

Booze:

You can still get your favorite brews to go. Photo by Paul Pec

8th Wonder

2202 Dallas

713-581-2337

8thwonder.com

We all could use an adult beverage right now and 8th Wonder can hook you up with some of its beers or its 8th Wonder vodka and gin. Order online and schedule a pick up between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the brewery. There are 4 packs, six packs, tall boys and 32 ounce crowlers available.

Don't forget to order some of its merch like T-shirts, hats, fanny packs, pins, glassware and bandanas, too.

Saint Arnold's Beer Garden and Restaurant

2000 Lyons Avenue

713-686-9494

saintarnold.com



Saint Arnold's Beer Garden and Restaurant is doing take-out of its menu, plus it is offering combo packs which include beer. Customers can order the Pizza + six pack of year-round beer for $22, Two Burgers and house-cut fries + six pack of year-round beer for $33 or the Whole chicken, two sides + six pack of year-round beer for $36. Or all three combo packs, so you'll be set for days.

Fine Dining:

Alice Blue's whole fish wants to come home with you. Photo by Brandi Key

Alice Blue

250 W. 19th

713-864-2050

alicebluehouston.com

This Heights restaurant is serving chef Brandi Key's full menu for curbside pick up. It will also deliver within a three-mile radius or you can use Postmates or Favor. The menu includes fried chicken, roast chicken, quiches, pastas and more. We recommend that you order some of its delicious homemade breads as well. This is not a time for counting carbs.Try the sourdough, lavash or crispy breadsticks. The Double Bacon Cheeseburger is served on a housemade challah bun. For a starter, there's the Hummus Trio served with ciabatta.

Mezza Grille

6100 Westheimer

mezzagrille.com

If you're craving a little elegance among the isolation or if you are celebrating an anniversary at home, Mezza Grille offers a number of seafood and steak choices such as filet mignon, scallops and crab cakes. There are also salads with various proteins, wraps and pastas. For dessert, try the Coconut Tres Leches.

EXPAND Peli Peli has healthy, colorful boxed meals. Photo by Thomas Nguyen

Peli Peli

23501 Cinco Ranch

110 Vintage Park

5085 Westheimer

1201 Woodlands

281-257-9500

pelipeli.com

Peli Peli, Houston's premiere South African restaurant, is offering its full menu for pick up and delivery. It is also offering beer and half-off wine bottles to go.

In addition, the restaurant has created $10 boxed meals which include options like Pan-seared Kingklip Fish, Peri Peri Chicken, Mamba Chicken , BBQ Chicken and a Steak Sandwich. Each dish comes with a choice of two sides such as garlic green beans, bredie (mashed carrots) and South African wild rice. There is free delivery for orders in bulk so treat the office. To order, contact Thomas Nguyen at thomas@pelipeli.com.

Italian:



EXPAND B.B. Italia is ready to carb you up. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

B.B. Italia

14795 Memorial

281-531-0696

bbitaliakitchen.com

Benjamin Berg's Italian-American restaurant and pizza place is offering a Family Feat for $45 which serves four. Customers can choose between a large Mr. G's Caesar Salad or the Antipasto Salad. Then, you get a choice of four pastas. Options include Sunday Ragu, 20 Layer Lasagne, Vodka Sauce, Shrimp Scampi and more. You'll also receive cannoli for four. It is available daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And you might as well take advantage of its pizza happy hour while you're at it. Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., buy one large pizza, get a second free. B.B. Italia has take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery through Door Dash and Favor.

EXPAND Roma Ristorante offers Italian cuisine made by an Italian chef. Photo by Al Torres Photography

Roma Ristorante

2347 University Boulevard

713-664-7581

romahouston.com

This Italian restaurant from Shanon Scott offers delivery service through GrubHub, UberEats and Favor within three miles.

It is also offering a pre-fixe menu for pick-up only which is $19 for lunch and $29 for dinner. The lunch option has two courses. The first course is a choice of meatballs with marinara, suppli (rice balls) or a house or Caesar salad. The entree course offers a choice of fettucine bolgnese, bucatini primavera, breaded chicken breast with roasted potatoes and mushrooms or a salmon filet. The dinner option has a couple more entree items to choose from including a meaty lasagne or smoked gnocchi with shrimp. It also includes a choice of desserts such as tiramisu, limoncello-infused tarts and homemade chocolate truffles. If you are craving a big pan of lasagne, Roma has a $49 one that feeds six.

If you decide to order off the menu and pick it up, you'll save 10 percent. Or, if your order is more than $150, owner Shanon Scott will deliver it personally.

Mexican:

You can't enjoy the famous blue margaritas but you can get El Patio's food to go. Photo by Becca Wright

El Patio Club No Minors

6444 Westheimer

713-780-0410

elpatio.com

This long-time Houston institution is offering free delivery within five miles of the restaurant, until "this damn virus is over", according to its Facebook page. There is also curbside pick up. El Patio also has a gift card special: order $100 worth and get a $20 bonus card. That will be awesome when we can all get out and enjoy our ritas again.

Last Concert Cafe

1403 Nance

713-226-8563

lastconcert.com

This Tex-Mex/concert venue has had to cancel or reschedule its music line-up for the next two weeks so it really is counting on staying afloat through its curbside pick up and delivery from its food menu. Guests can call in for its scratch-made food or order through Favor for delivery.

EXPAND Pick up margaritas and Tex-Mex at Maria Rita's. Photo by Alex Salazar

Maria Rita's Tex-Mex

8445 Gulf Freeway

281-888-1909

mariaritastexmex.com

Alex Salazar is offering customers to-go and curbside pick up on tasty Tex-Mex, but also cocktail mixes that customers can take home and spike themselves. Choose from the margarita, michelada, mangonada, daiquiri, pina colada and strawberry mojito virgin mixes. Update: You can now order margaritas and other alcoholic beverages to-go as well. Suh-weet!

If you mention you saw this in the Houston Press, you'll receive free chips and queso.

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 Ella (713-862-6516)

17790 Katy Freeway (281-398-8100)

tonysmexrestaurant.com

Tony's is another Mexican restaurant that's been on the Houston scene for decades, so let's keep it going. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so you could eat tacos all day, if you so choose. Customers can order by phone or online for pick up. There is delivery through DoorDash, EZ Cater and Lunch Drop.