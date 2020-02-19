 
contribute


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Dig into spot-on pub grub classics or go for Southern-meets-Gulf Coast eats like the crawfish mac' stuffed turkey leg.EXPAND
Dig into spot-on pub grub classics or go for Southern-meets-Gulf Coast eats like the crawfish mac' stuffed turkey leg.
Photo by Brooke Viggiano

Whining and Dining: Hot Wings and Baby Swings at Preslee’s

Brooke Viggiano | February 19, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Life has changed for this food writer. As a brand-new mom, poppin’ bottles has taken on a slightly different meaning. But while I find myself seeking out diaper changing tables for the first time ever, I’m still on the hunt for all the awesome happy hours, exciting menus and H-town icons, both new and old. Only now, I’m bringing my baby, Quinn, along with me. This “Whining and Dining” series looks at dining out with a baby in the city (more specifically, In the Loop, because Quinn doesn’t like to travel too far from home just yet).

I don’t think there’s a more kid-friendly bar in Houston than Preslee’s over in Shady Acres. The airy, indoor-outdoor hangout fits seamlessly into the neighborhood, offering Southern eats, cold drinks, and fun stuff like ping-pong tables and games, hammocks, toy cars and swings, TVs, and an in-house ice cream parlor.
On a recent Saturday, my husband Dave and I brought Quinn to meet some friends, and apparently all of the other families in Houston that decided today was the perfect day to throw back beer and crawfish with their toddlers. It was controlled chaos, however, and we were able to score a shaded lounge spot right by the bar on the patio .

While there are servers making their rounds to bring you drinks (and waters, thankfully), Preslee’s food menu is to be ordered at the counter inside, with “Deep South meets Third Coast” offerings from seafood gumbo and fiery shrimp tacos to homemade banana pudding and giant turkey legs loaded with crawfish mac’ and cheese, plus a kids menu and craveable pub grub like hot wings, hangover burgers, and fried pickles. I can vouch for those ace hot wings and perfectly fried pickles, as both are spot-on renditions of the classics that Dave and I devoured on a previous outing.

In addition to its lineup of wine, bubbles and craft brews on draft and by the bottle and can, you can also quench your thirst with frozen Jack & Cokes, Ginger Mules, Froze and Margaritas, plus house cocktails like the jalapeño-kissed Southern heat.

Grab a swing for the kiddo and a hammock for you.EXPAND
Grab a swing for the kiddo and a hammock for you.
Photo by Brooke Viggiano

It was beer for us today. We enjoyed a few local crafts, then snagged a pink baby swing for Quinn and took roughly 25 videos to send to our families back in NJ.

The rest of the day was spent enjoying the laidback porch vibe with our pals…and asking strangers if I could sneak under their table to grab the toy cellphone that Quinn so kindly threw under there, obviously (at least they all had kids, too).

Can’t wait ‘til she’s old enough for the ice cream.

Preslee’s, 1430 West 19th, 713-360-6439

TL;DR: Sitting over in Shady Acres, this is the place to bring kids and enjoy some comfort foods and adult-beverages (seriously, pretty much everyone here has kids). The airy indoor-outdoor spot rocks swings and hammocks, ping-pong tables and board games, an in-house ice cream parlor and laidback Southern porch vibe.

Kid-Friendly Dining Essentials
Parking: Lot
Seating: High-chairs available
Bathrooms: Changing tables
Kids menu: Yes
Reservations: No
Extras: A big dog-friendly patio with games, TVS, hammocks swings (including baby swings) and toy cars

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >