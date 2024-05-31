Openings and Closings: Duck N Bao Now, Eau Tour Transforms

Duck N Bao
, 5215 Kelvin, opened May 28 in Rice Village. It's the third location for the Sichuan restaurant from husband and wife team Grace and Leo Xia who operate two other Duck N Bao spots in Cypress and Memorial. The restaurateurs also opened their all-you-can-eat Korean concept Hongdae 33 in April 2023.
Leo Xia came to the United States from Sichuan province at the age of 18. His family eventually purchased the Cajun Cafe & Grill in Friendswood and it's there Leo learned how to cook alongside his father, a trained chef. Leo would later go on to open Green Garden, a traditional Sichuan restaurant, in Cypress.
click to enlarge
Comfortable leather bar stools and a marble-topped bar offer a stylish spot for a whimsical cocktail.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Grace Xia's path was a little different. After emigrating from Beijing to Houston at the age of 20, she earned her B.S. and M.S. in accounting. Working her way through college as a server at a sushi and hibachi restaurant, Grace discovered a passion for hospitality. Still, she accepted a position with Deloite's Private Wealth group, eventually leaving her position in 2018 to open a Kung Fu Tea franchise. After meeting Leo, the duo realized their ambitions in the hospitality industry were aligned and they opened their first Duck N Bao in May 2020 in Cypress.
click to enlarge
A perfectly crisped Peking Duck awaits at Duck N Bao.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
The cuisine at Duck N Bao is a happy marriage of the duo's culinary backgrounds. The restaurant has become a hot spot for diners seeking a perfectly presented Peking duck experience and xioa long bao
(soup dumplings). The new location will still feature the dim sum and Sichuan dishes that diners expect from Duck N Bao but there have been some newly developed items added to the offerings including Triple-Cooked Short Ribs, Duck-Fried Rice, Black Truffle Soup Dumplings and the Sichuan-Style Rice-Battered Beef Shank.
There are even more luxury upgrades such as the opportunity to add caviar to the house Peking duck set-up or the addition of lobster to the mapo tofu.
click to enlarge
The cocktail lineup is as impressive as the food.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
Duck N Bao is also known for its cocktails and Grace has curated a cocktail menu that showcases the Chinese fermented spirit baiju, which shows up in drinks like Dragon's Breath along with bourbon, St. Germain, Cointreau and orange peel.
click to enlarge
Modern Chinese design blends with traditional elements in the interior.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
The new drinks and dishes are served in a 2,600 square-foot space that has been renovated and imagined by the same Chinese designer who oversaw the renovations at Duck N Bao Memorial and Hongdae 33. Colors of dusty blue and deep rose cover the tufted leather banquettes, mixing with red and gold for a Modern Chinese ambiance. Lacquered wood structures are an homage to the art of Chinese lacquer and wood paneling creates a cozy, intimate feel. There's also a stylish bar plus a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio.
click to enlarge Eau Tour
Chef Kent Domas will be rolling out the pasta dough at Milton's.
Photo by Carla Gomez
, 5117 Kelvin, will have its final brunch service June 2 before it transforms into Milton's. It's a major shift for Local Foods Group who first opened Eau Tour in March 2023. The modern French restaurant consistently received glowing reviews in a town that doesn't exactly teem with French cuisine. However, as the menu evolved, more guests seemed to opt heavily for the fresh pasta dishes so the owners and team decided to pivot toward American-Italian cuisine which happened to be more in line with how they themselves love to cook and eat, according to a spokesperson for the group.
When it changes over to Milton's, it will be an American trattoria with an emphasis on fresh house-made pastas and wood-fired meats from the Josper grill . Chef Dylan Murray, co-owner of Local Foods Group with restaurateur Benjy Levit, is creating the new menu with a culinary team that includes Houston chef Seth Seigel-Gardner and concept chefs Kent Domas and Geoff Hundt.
While the space undergoes its revamping, some of the Eau Tour favorites will be available at the adjoining Lees Den. Guests will be able to savor the House Ground Short Rib and Duck Double Cheeseburger as well as the Mushroom + Raclette Dumplings. While there will still be Ravioles du Dauphine, the chefs will also be creating new dishes for Milton's during the changeover giving guests a hint of what's to come at Milton's.
Lees Den, which was designed by Brittany Vaughan of Garnish Design, will be transformed into a speakeasy.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
And the transformation of Eau Tour, spearheaded by Brittany Vaughan of Garnish Designs, is not the only change. After Milton's debuts in the space in late summer, Lees Den will undergo renovations to expand the bar and seating, connecting the two upstairs areas in a speakeasy manner. During all of these changes, beverage director Mate Hartai will host a summer cocktail series as he experiments with different takes on classic, craft cocktails for the upcoming concepts. Wine director Chrisanna Shewbart will be leading the wine program for the concepts with a eye toward Old World wines along with some funky producers for glass and bottle options.
Meanwhile, Local Foods Market downstairs will offer grab-and-go house-made pastas, Old World wines and other items from the upstairs trattoria.
click to enlarge Pok Pok Po
Chef Jassi Bindra (left) is collaborating with brothers Surpreet Singh (center) and Preet Paul Singh (right).
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 3201 Louisiana, is coming to downtown late this summer. A lease has been signed for the fried chicken concept which comes from Kahani Social Group, the team behind modern Indian restaurant, Amrina, in The Woodlands. Pok Pok Po will occupy the space which previously housed Artisans before it relocated to Westheimer.
The Kahani Group was founded by brothers Surpreet and Preet Paul Singh and their stunning restaurant Amrina showcases the talents of India-born chef Jassi Bindra, who was a champion on the Food Network's hit show Chopped
last year. Now he's collaborating with the brothers to bring his version of craft fried chicken to Houston. Guests can also expect creative side dishes and house-made condiments and sauces.
While Houston has its fair share of fried chicken, especially hot versions, Pok Pok Po will have a uniqueness that stands out. Surpreet Singh said in a press release, "The inspiration for Pok Pok Po stemmed from the overwhelming success of our fried chicken brunches at Amrina. We knew there was something truly special about our fried chicken and we're excited to bring that magic to Pok Pok Po.
click to enlarge Sawyer Ice House
Chef Dawn Burrell is popping up at Sawyer Ice House this June.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
, 1420 Sawyer, will be hosting brunch pop-ups this June with chef Dawn Burrell. No longer affiliated with the recently-opened Late August, it's a return to the Houston dining scene for the James Beard Awards semi-finalist. Burrell will be taking over the kitchen for Social Sundays Brunch each Sunday in June from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the dishes on the menu will be Whole Smoked Oxtail and Rice Grits for Two ($35) and the Big Ass Summer Salad Bowl ($16) with crunchy rice, baby gem lettuce, green beans, asparagus, local lettuces, crispy shallots, fresh cheese, citrus and avocado dressing. Customers can add Berbere-spiced salmon or pork belly for an extra $6.
Though walk-in orders will be available, guests are encouraged to pre-order by the Thursday prior to the following Sunday.
Houston TX Hot Chicken
, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, will open June 15 in Katy. It's the second location for the Nashville hot chicken concept in Houston. Despite its moniker, it was actually founded in 2020 in Las Vegas by entrepreneurs and exotic car buffs Edmond Barseghian and Houston Crosta. Savory Fund
announced in November 2023 its strategic investment in the brand which will likely mean a nationwide expansion. Currently, there are two dozen locations in Nevada, California, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Washington and Texas.
click to enlarge Sichuan Pepper Express
Sichuan Pepper Express will open in an A-frame structure familiar to Texans.
Photo by Bob Ruggiero
, 10843 FM 1960 W., will take over the spot which previously housed a Whataburger. That Whataburger moved across the street to 11020 FM 1960 West last year. We have reached out for an opening date and will let our readers know once we have the details.
It's the third Houston location for the Sichuan fast food restaurant which offers appetizers like egg rolls, crab rangoon and fried chicken wings plus soups, salads and combo meals with choices such as orange chicken, Mongolian beef, coconut shrimp, mapo tofu and Kung Pao chicken.
Jason's Deli
, 19507 Interstate 45 N., softly opened May 6 with a grand opening May 9 in Spring, Texas. The deli brand was first founded in Beaumont, Texas in 1976 by Joe Tortorice Jr. and his partners Rusty Coco, Pete Verde and Pat Broussard. It began franchising in 1988. Currently, there are around 250 locations across 28 states.
Restaurants Reported Open May 2024:
B.B. Lemon, 1100 Louisiana, opened early May
The Curry Pizza Company, 18420 FM 529, had its grand opening May 26
The Curry Pizza House, 9814 Fry, had its grand opening April 21
Derby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, opened April 30
Fancy's, 1947 W. Gray, opened May 17
Gloria's Latin Cuisine, 18484 Interstate 45, opened May 13
House of Coffee Beans, 2348 Bissonnet, opened May 1
Ishtia by Eculent, 709 Harris, opened softly May 16
Jethro's Cocktail Lounge, 95 Tuam, opened April 30
Jonathan's the Rub, 2929 Navigation, opened May 23
Maven Coffee + Cocktails, 1717 Allen Parkway, opened May 1
Mountain Mike's Pizza, 24320 Northwest Freeway, opened May 6
Oiler Studio, 1700 City Plaza, opened early May
Papito's Pizzeria and Pasta, 24002 Northwest Freeway, opened May 2
The Pit Room, 10301-A Katy Freeway, opened April 29
SoHou, 1925 Washington, opened mid-March
Tacodeli, 1715 Post Oak, opened May 22
The Taco Stand, 118 El Dorado, opened May 16
Restaurants Reported Closed May 2024:
Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, closed April 28
Love Buzz Pizza Pub, 408 Westheimer, closed May 13
Red Lobster, 302 FM 1960 W., closed mid-May