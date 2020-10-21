Trump vs. Biden: Even More Food and Drink Specials

Election Day is a couple of weeks away. Some of us are pumped up with civic pride while others are worn out from the news overkill that has colored our world for the past year. The coronavirus pandemic, economic shutdown, record wildfires, an exceptionally busy hurricane season and arguments with old high school pals on Facebook has lit a fire under the voting public and they are coming out in droves. The lines may be long and tensions may be high, but we have a list of places around town where doing one's duty as a voter can lead to some special deals. And some businesses are adding a little playfulness to the election season with some Biden vs. Trump unofficial polling. Cast your vote for your favorite candidate and enjoy some rewards for doing so.
Rodeo Goat Ice House
2105 Dallas
rodeogoat.com
This quirky burger joint has a special burger battle that pits the Biden Burger against The McDonald. From October 20 to November 3, guests can make their voices heard on which beefy candidate is the best. The Biden Burger is a Delaware surf and turf candidate with a blue crab cake atop a beef tenderloin patty with arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe's crabby sauce and lemon aioli. The McDonald offers two all beef patties, Russian sauce (cheeky!), lettuce, 'Murican cheese, pickles and onion on a sesame seed bun. Both burgers are $14. One burger-one vote. The winner moves onto the next round of Rodeo Goat's burger battle.
The burgers are available for dine-in, patio, contactless curbside pick-up and delivery through DoorDash or UberEats. Take advantage of the ice house's weekday happy hour Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and get $1 off draft beers and wine, $3.50 well drinks and $2.50 domestic beers.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
705 Main
beerknurd.com
Not only is this craft beer mecca celebrating its 20th Anniversary October 24 through October 25 but it is also selling its Trump and Biden Election 2020 pint glasses in an effort to predict the winner of the presidential race. According to the folks at Flying Saucer, their pint glass sales have correctly predicted the results since 2004.
Customers can purchase the pint glasses at the pub or order online. If ordered at the bar, the single glasses are $15, the set $25 and a case of 24 is $275. Online orders are $20 single, $35 for the set, and $360 for the case of 24 and includes shipping. Beer not included.
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan
2555 Kirby
5740 San Felipe
714 Yale
localfoodstexas.com
This popular sandwich and salad restaurant has four Houston locations to drop in and vote for the best presidential sandwich on November 3. The special includes a half sandwich of both competitors so voters get an opportunity to bite into each one's substance. The TRUMPet is mushroom and raclette cheese with sun-dried tomato jam and crispy leeks on ciabatta toast. The Joe Bison is coffee-crusted Texas bison with vanilla grilled onions and arugula on sourdough toast. The Election Day special is $15 and includes two sides.
Get some special deals for flashing your I Voted sticker:
Becca Cakes Bakery
1207 W. 34th
beccacakeshtx.com
This bakery offers cookies, cupcakes, macarons and cakes to-go in the Heights. On November 3, customers can get a free red, white and blue macaron with any purchase. Just say "I voted" to get the complimentary treat.
Brennan's of Houston
3300 Smith
brennanshouston.com
For Election Day, November 3, this Cajun/Creole fine dining restaurant is offering free Ballot Beignets for those who show their 'I Voted' sticker. The fried fluffy dough pillows are dusted with Texas powdered sugar and served with cafe au lait Anglaise. It is available for dine-in only.
Caracol
2200 Post Oak
Hugo's
1600 Westheimer
Xochi
1777 Walker
htownrestaurantgroup.com
Three of H Town Restaurant Group's restaurants are treating diners to a free red, white or blue margarita when they show their sticker. Guests may choose the Margarita Roja, made with tequila, Campari, triple sec, fresh lime and orange and simple syrup. The white margarita, or El Coco, is made with Altos silver tequila, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, coconut milk, fresh lime and simple syrup. Those voting blue can try the Margarita Azul with tequila, Blue Curacao, fresh lime, triple sec and simple syrup. The margaritas are an $11 value.
Dandelion Cafe
5405 Bellaire
dandelionhouston.com
Show your sticker and get a free small regular drip coffee when dining in, through November 3.
Mala Sichuan Bistro
1201 Westheimer
malasichuan.com
Guests can get a free appetizer at this Sichuan restaurant with a purchase of $25 or more and a voting sticker on November 3. The offer is valid for dine-in and walk-in take away. Make sure to bring your sticker.
McCormick and Schmick's
1201 Fannin
791 Town and Country Boulevard
1151 Uptown Park Boulevard
mccormickandschmicks.com
On November 3, this upscale seafood restaurant and steakhouse is extending its happy hour. The "Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happy Hour" will run from 3:30p.m. to 9 p.m. with bar bites starting at $4. There will be well spirits for $5, select wines by the glass for $6.50 and gold margaritas for $6.50 as well.
Molina's Cantina
3801 Bellaire
6300 FM 1463
7901 Westheimer
molinascantina.com
On November 3 this longtime Tex-Mex restaurant is offering $6.50 Molina's Margaritas to those who show their sticker. We all are going to need some tequila on Election Day.
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway
phateatery.com
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Chef Alex Au Yeung's Malaysian restaurant in Katy is offering its special House Roti Canai for a wallet-friendly two bucks from now through November 3 for voters armed with their stickers. The flaky Indian flatbread is served with a curry dip.
Safina Mediterranean at the InterContinental
6750 Main
safinahouston.com
This Mediterranean restaurant is located in the posh InterContinental Houston hotel in the Medical Center. Guests who order a cocktail and flash their 'I Voted sticker' will be rewarded with a complimentary hummus and falafel appetizer from now through November 3.
Tarka Indian Kitchen
721 W. 19th
tarkaindiankitchen.com
This fast casual Indian restaurant in the Houston Heights is offering a special for early voters. From now though October 30, guests who show their voting stickers will receive 20 percent off their orders.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!