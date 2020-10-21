Trump vs. Biden: Even More Food and Drink Specials

Election Day is a couple of weeks away. Some of us are pumped up with civic pride while others are worn out from the news overkill that has colored our world for the past year. The coronavirus pandemic, economic shutdown, record wildfires, an exceptionally busy hurricane season and arguments with old high school pals on Facebook has lit a fire under the voting public and they are coming out in droves. The lines may be long and tensions may be high, but we have a list of places around town where doing one's duty as a voter can lead to some special deals. And some businesses are adding a little playfulness to the election season with some Biden vs. Trump unofficial polling. Cast your vote for your favorite candidate and enjoy some rewards for doing so.

Photo by Raynor Brumfield

Rodeo Goat Ice House

2105 Dallas

rodeogoat.com

This quirky burger joint has a special burger battle that pits the Biden Burger against The McDonald. From October 20 to November 3, guests can make their voices heard on which beefy candidate is the best. The Biden Burger is a Delaware surf and turf candidate with a blue crab cake atop a beef tenderloin patty with arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe's crabby sauce and lemon aioli. The McDonald offers two all beef patties, Russian sauce (cheeky!), lettuce, 'Murican cheese, pickles and onion on a sesame seed bun. Both burgers are $14. One burger-one vote. The winner moves onto the next round of Rodeo Goat's burger battle.

The burgers are available for dine-in, patio, contactless curbside pick-up and delivery through DoorDash or UberEats. Take advantage of the ice house's weekday happy hour Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and get $1 off draft beers and wine, $3.50 well drinks and $2.50 domestic beers.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

705 Main

beerknurd.com

Not only is this craft beer mecca celebrating its 20th Anniversary October 24 through October 25 but it is also selling its Trump and Biden Election 2020 pint glasses in an effort to predict the winner of the presidential race. According to the folks at Flying Saucer, their pint glass sales have correctly predicted the results since 2004.

Customers can purchase the pint glasses at the pub or order online. If ordered at the bar, the single glasses are $15, the set $25 and a case of 24 is $275. Online orders are $20 single, $35 for the set, and $360 for the case of 24 and includes shipping. Beer not included.

Local, American and yummy. Photo by Billy Hargis

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan

2555 Kirby

5740 San Felipe

714 Yale

localfoodstexas.com

This popular sandwich and salad restaurant has four Houston locations to drop in and vote for the best presidential sandwich on November 3. The special includes a half sandwich of both competitors so voters get an opportunity to bite into each one's substance. The TRUMPet is mushroom and raclette cheese with sun-dried tomato jam and crispy leeks on ciabatta toast. The Joe Bison is coffee-crusted Texas bison with vanilla grilled onions and arugula on sourdough toast. The Election Day special is $15 and includes two sides.

A voting sticker is worth some free treats. Photo by Doug Kelly

Get some special deals for flashing your I Voted sticker:



Get into the spirit with a red, white and blue macaron. Photo by Becca Pham

Becca Cakes Bakery

1207 W. 34th

beccacakeshtx.com

This bakery offers cookies, cupcakes, macarons and cakes to-go in the Heights. On November 3, customers can get a free red, white and blue macaron with any purchase. Just say "I voted" to get the complimentary treat.

Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith

brennanshouston.com

For Election Day, November 3, this Cajun/Creole fine dining restaurant is offering free Ballot Beignets for those who show their 'I Voted' sticker. The fried fluffy dough pillows are dusted with Texas powdered sugar and served with cafe au lait Anglaise. It is available for dine-in only.

Pick your poison in red, white or blue. Photo by Juan Carlos Camarena

Caracol

2200 Post Oak

Hugo's

1600 Westheimer

Xochi

1777 Walker

htownrestaurantgroup.com



Three of H Town Restaurant Group's restaurants are treating diners to a free red, white or blue margarita when they show their sticker. Guests may choose the Margarita Roja, made with tequila, Campari, triple sec, fresh lime and orange and simple syrup. The white margarita, or El Coco, is made with Altos silver tequila, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, coconut milk, fresh lime and simple syrup. Those voting blue can try the Margarita Azul with tequila, Blue Curacao, fresh lime, triple sec and simple syrup. The margaritas are an $11 value.

Dandelion Cafe

5405 Bellaire

dandelionhouston.com

Show your sticker and get a free small regular drip coffee when dining in, through November 3.

Sour and Spicy Wontons is one of the available appetizers at Mala Sichuan. Photo by Heng Chen

Mala Sichuan Bistro

1201 Westheimer

malasichuan.com



Guests can get a free appetizer at this Sichuan restaurant with a purchase of $25 or more and a voting sticker on November 3. The offer is valid for dine-in and walk-in take away. Make sure to bring your sticker.

McCormick and Schmick's

1201 Fannin

791 Town and Country Boulevard

1151 Uptown Park Boulevard

mccormickandschmicks.com

On November 3, this upscale seafood restaurant and steakhouse is extending its happy hour. The "Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happy Hour" will run from 3:30p.m. to 9 p.m. with bar bites starting at $4. There will be well spirits for $5, select wines by the glass for $6.50 and gold margaritas for $6.50 as well.

Celebrate Election Day with a margarita at Molina's Cantina. Photo by Kimberly Park

Molina's Cantina

3801 Bellaire

6300 FM 1463

7901 Westheimer

molinascantina.com

On November 3 this longtime Tex-Mex restaurant is offering $6.50 Molina's Margaritas to those who show their sticker. We all are going to need some tequila on Election Day.

Two bucks and a voting sticker will get you roti canai. Photo by Chuck Cook

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway

phateatery.com

Chef Alex Au Yeung's Malaysian restaurant in Katy is offering its special House Roti Canai for a wallet-friendly two bucks from now through November 3 for voters armed with their stickers. The flaky Indian flatbread is served with a curry dip.

Safina is offering an appetizer deal for voters. Photo by Doug Kelly

Safina Mediterranean at the InterContinental

6750 Main

safinahouston.com



This Mediterranean restaurant is located in the posh InterContinental Houston hotel in the Medical Center. Guests who order a cocktail and flash their 'I Voted sticker' will be rewarded with a complimentary hummus and falafel appetizer from now through November 3.

Tarka Indian Kitchen

721 W. 19th

tarkaindiankitchen.com



This fast casual Indian restaurant in the Houston Heights is offering a special for early voters. From now though October 30, guests who show their voting stickers will receive 20 percent off their orders.