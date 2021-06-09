Grab Father’s Day Eats To-Go at These Houston Restaurants and Butcher Shops

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Staying in this Father's Day? These Houston establishments are here to make your day as tasty as ever, with to-go, delivery and curbside pickup options from family-style burger kits to takeout brunch.

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 832-767-4828

Call the Butcher Shop or place your order online to score grilling packages featuring goods from butcher burgers and TX Wagyu hot dogs to prime ribeyes. Takeout specials are available as well.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

This Houston culinary landmark will be offering its special a la carte Southern Comfort Brunch menu for pickup or delivery within range from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on fried green tomatoes, crawfish beignets, double-cut pork chop, shrimp and grits and more.

CRU, 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Both of CRU’s Father’s Day options are available for dine-in or to go. Choose from a $32 three-course prix fixe brunch (or a la carte) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a limited edition, three-course dinner for two for $99. Brunch features include $3 mimosas and bellinis, plus eats from goat cheese beignets and steak and eggs to creme brulee; while the dinner features an heirloom tomato and burrata salad, shared 24-ounce bistecca alla fiorentina (a giant thick-cut t-bone) with Yukon gold steak fries and green beans, and warm Meyer lemon pound cake dolloped with cinnamon butter, lemon mascarpone curd and blueberry compote.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

The special Dad’s Prime Time Dinner menu is $85 and available for dine in or to-go. Place your orders for a three-course prix-fixe including succulent bone-in prime rib, bourbon-molasses glazed bacon and a specialty cocktail.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd

Stop by the butcher shop at Doris for your Father’s Day fix and pick up dry-aged steaks to-go. The butcher shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations

Hopdoddy is offering a second beef patty on-the-house with the purchase of a burger or burger bowl this Father’s Day. Just select the double beef option when ordering online at for curbside or pickup. In addition, the burger joint is relaunching its DIY Doddy Burger Kit to make celebrating at a home easy. Available starting Wednesday, June 16, the kit includes everything you need to make Hopdoddy cheeseburgers and truffle fries for a family of five at home, all for $29.95.

Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway, 713-465-3333

The Memorial area family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar will offer its regular brunch menu plus two off-the-menu special, available for to-go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (brunch) and until 8 p.m. (dinner). Enjoy the E&G Surf and Turf, a premium-cut filet mignon topped with pan-seared shrimp scampi served on a bed of creamy garlic mashed potatoes and side of char-grilled broccolini; and Apricot & Thyme Lamb Chops, double bone-in lamb chop served with scallopini and apricot-thyme glaze.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Order curbside pickup and enjoy a special brunch menu from award-winning chef Philippe Verpiand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options from escargot and beef tartare to moules Marinières and braised short rib. The restaurant will also be open for dinner with takeout until 9 p.m.

Goode Co. Barbeque, 5109 Kirby, 713-522-2530; 8911 Katy Freeway, 713-464-1901

Order to-go and curbside pickup to enjoy succulent brisket, ribs, chicken, Czech sausage and more from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Goode Co. Grocers

Choose from the Burger Pack which has fixings pre-sliced for an easy grilling party, or make breakfast for dad with the Migas Kit. Also available are steaks, quail and signature drink kits (with food purchase) and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Orders are available for delivery (limited area) or curbside pick up at Goode Company BBQ on Kirby or the Memorial location.

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, 713-766-3434; 8865 Six Pines, 281-826-5150

The Memorial and Woodlands locations will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with takeout and curbside pick up available.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883

Treat dad to K&Z’s full menu, available for pickup and delivery from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.. The deli will also offer special family-sized packages available for pick-up, including Smoked Fish Brunch ($95), New York Brunch ($132) and Delicatessen Lunch ($135). The family-size offerings must be ordered by Thursday, June 17.

North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-4030

The restaurant is offering a special Father’s Day Lasagna Bolognese Family Pack – complete with Caesar salad, parmesan garlic bread and tiramisu.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Perry’s off-menu Father’s Day special is available to-go beginning at 11 a.m. Treat dad to a 16-ounce Caramelized Prime Rib, which is chargrilled then caramelized and crusted, prepared medium to well done, and topped with Perry’s Signature Steak Butter. Additionally, Perry’s three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper will be available to-go from 4 p.m. to close. For $39, enjoy soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop and the Dessert Trio, or substitute dessert for a side.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

The Rice Village spot will be offering takeout from noon to 9 p.m. In addition to its regular menu, there will be off-the-menu specials like Bone-In Veal Chops, Short Rib Bucatini, and Seared Yellow Fin Tuna with caponata.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Curbside pickup is available for Rainbow Lodge’s full menu, including a special Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring lodge like Smoked Duck Gumbo, Lobster and Avocado Wedge Salad, Shrimp and Grits, Brioche French Toast, Braised Bison Short Rib Benedict, Grilled North American Elk Chop with enchiladas, Chicken Fried Venison Chop and Rainbow Trout with lump crab and more.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Both Sylvia’s locations will be offering curbside takeout for Father’s Day, with the full menu available as well as a special three-course Father’s Day menu ($34.95).

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Curbside pickup is available for James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega’s Oaxacan menu. Order a special three-course menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $49 per person/$15 per child (age 12 and under) plus beverage, tax and gratuity, with highlights such as pozole verde, slow-braised bacon-wrapped pork shank, housemade queso fresco cake with blackberry sauce and more.