Feges BBQ Plans a Second Location in Spring Branch

Erin Smith and Patrick Feges are working toward opening a second location of their critically acclaimed barbecue restaurant in Spring Branch in early 2021. The married couple opened Feges BBQ in Greenway Plaza two years ago and Feges' mastery of the smoked meats and Smith's creative takes on the seasonal sides have garnered the attention of publications such as Texas Monthly and Garden & Gun.

The new location will be located at 8217 Long Point Road and have extended hours, including nights and weekends. The new hours will allow for special events and pop-ups. The recent signing of the lease will offer the duo a space wherein they can serve lunch and dinner six days a week to the nearby office workers and Spring Branch residents. Feges and Smith became parents recently and they saw a need for family-friendly restaurants in the Spring Branch area in which they live. There will be a kids' menu and play area, plus patio seating for 50.

EXPAND Erin Smith and Patrick Feges are adding to their family, again. Photo by Julie Soefer

The space will be designed by Collaborative Projects and include a glass-enclosed smoke room as a focal point for drooling pit master wannabes and hungry barbecue enthusiasts.There will be two J & R Manufacturing Oylers to service the two separate cooks for lunch and dinner. The Oyler Pit was introduced in 1968 and revolutionized the barbecue industry. The menu itself will be similar to the Greenway Plaza location but burgers, sandwiches and wings will also be offered. There will be daily specials like Smith's fried chicken, chicken fried steak and tacos. The duo are also hinting at bringing back Feges' beef belly burnt ends and grits.

The new location will offer counter service with the food being brought to table by a server who will take care of guests for the rest of the meal.

Smith will use her previous experience as a sommelier at Camerata to curate a 15 bottle wine list which will offer some unique wines that will pair with the smoked meats. Expect interesting choices like a Lambrusco from Cleto Chiarli Vecchia Modena and a red from the Canary Islands by Bermejo. Feges BBQ's working relationship with local breweries will mean beer and beverage choices from companies such as Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 8th Wonder and No Label.

We will be anticipating those smoked wings in the meantime.