The Houston Press Has an Immediate Opening For a Food Editor

We're standing by and eager to see a new food editor at the Houston Press.

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs the Press’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and manages freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects.

Candidates for this full-time position should:

Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry

Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories

Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories

Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately

Have a strong background in social media and online journalism

Arrive equipped with a vision for the Press’s food coverage

Photography skills are a definite plus.

If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: hp-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com

No phone calls please.