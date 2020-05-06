 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
We're standing by and eager to see a new food editor at the Houston Press.
We're standing by and eager to see a new food editor at the Houston Press.
Photo by Matk Herman Reyes

The Houston Press Has an Immediate Opening For a Food Editor

Houston Press | May 6, 2020 | 8:32am
AA

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs the Press’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and manages freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects.

Candidates for this full-time position should:

Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry
Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories
Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories
Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately
Have a strong background in social media and online journalism
Arrive equipped with a vision for the Press’s food coverage

Photography skills are a definite plus.

If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: hp-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com

No phone calls please. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.