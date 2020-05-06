The Houston Press Has an Immediate Opening For a Food Editor

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs the Press’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and manages freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects.
Candidates for this full-time position should:
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry
Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories
Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories
Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately
Have a strong background in social media and online journalism
Arrive equipped with a vision for the Press’s food coverage
Photography skills are a definite plus.
If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: hp-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com
No phone calls please.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!