Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana is Moving, Cyclone Anaya's Will Move In

Frank's new home will be at Alexan River Oaks. Rendering by Katerina Pena/Conga Design Group

The chicken fried steak at Frank's Americana will stay on the menu. Photo by Troy Fields

Cyclone Anaya's River Oaks will have its own unique design. Rendering by Gin Design Group

An indoor-outdoor bar will be a fun feature at Cyclone Anaya's new location. Rendering by Gin Design Group

Da Vinci's The Mona Lisa gets a whimsical update. Rendering by Nina Magon

Partners Lionel Debon, David Denis, Sylvain Denis, Edith Bosso and Edwin Bosso do a walk-through. Photo by Ashley Flowers

Art Deco design hints at the building's roots. Rendering by Nina Magon

Rise has risen in The Woodlands. Photo by Chris Florczak

It's time to dig into souffles again. Photo by Chris Florczak

The Quartz ramen has a creamy base. Photo by RAKKAN Ramen

The Katy RAKKAN Ramen is open for slurping. Photo by RAKKAN Ramen

Who's up for getting social? Photo by JH/Palace Social

Even cocktails get add-ons. Photo b y JH/Palace Social

The Pasadena Patty Melt oozes with cheese. Photo by JH/Palace Social

The Giant sub feeds four. Photo by Jersey Mike's Subs

Guests can sample and sip at the new tap wall. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Get all of Dad's favorite cookies at Three Brother's Bakery Tanglewood. Photo by Three Brothers Bakery

, 3736 Westheimer, will close June 30 at its present location in order to make its move to its new spot at 3015 Wesleyan at the Alexan River Oaks. Construction on the new site is expected to begin this summer and details on the reopening will be announced soon.Owner and award-winning restaurateur Mike Shine said in a press release that it was time to close the doors at the space where Frank's has been located for over ten years and focus on its bigger and better location. "It won't be long before our loyal customers and new neighbors will have the opportunity to dine with us again and experience even more of what they have come to know and love at Frank's."The bigger space will allow for a 6,895 square-foot dining area giving plenty of room to expand Frank's White Star Bar and private dining. The larger kitchen space will mean more opportunity for to-go orders and catering off-site. There will also be outdoor patio seating with plans for a new morning coffee cafe in the works.Loyal customers will still find modern American cuisine with favorites such as buttermilk fried chicken and chicken pot pie. Similar to it Westheimer location, there will be a variety of seafood and pasta dishes plus starters like jumbo lump crab cakes and desserts such as cranberry-walnut bread pudding.Frank's famous wine list will also make the transition., 3736 Westheimer, is shooting to open fall 2023 in the building soon to be vacated by Frank's Americana Revival. It will be the 7th location for the popular Tex-Mex concept which has been a Houston institution for 57 years. First founded in 1966 by Jesus Becerra Valencia and his wife Carolina Berzeny, it was named for Valencia's professional wrestling alter-ego, Cyclone Anaya. His children sold the brand to The Heritage Restaurant Group, part of the Dhanani Group, in 2017.The new location will occupy 6,250 square feet of space and feature a modern design that differs from the other six restaurants across the city. The buildout is being done by Anchor Construction Managements along with Gin Design Group and Tramonte Design Group.There will be a private dining room that seats 210 diners plus an indoor/outdoor bar and a dedicated To-Go/Curbside entrance. And Houston drivers will be pleased to know that it will have a private parking lot behind the building for up to 50 vehicles.Even though the new Cyclone Anaya's will have a sleek design, it will still be serving the sizzling fajitas and enchiladas the restaurant is known for as well as its jumbo margaritas., 1971 W. Gray, is coming to River Oaks Shopping Center late August 2023. The French-inspired restaurant, pronounced co-co-dee, has not one, but two talented chefs involved in the venture. Chef David Denis is a Houston chef well known for his restaurants Le Mistral, Bistro 555, Rouge Wine Bar and Artisans. He is joining culinary forces with Chef Lionel Debon, who joined Denis and his brother Sylvain Denis at Le Mistral after years working in an extensive list of Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe.The trio will be operating partners at Cocody with owners Edwin and Edith Bosso. Edwin Bosso is a graduate of Rice University and founder and former CEO at Houston-based Myrtle Consulting Group, where he continues as a managing director. The menu at Cocody will reflect the travels and cultural adventures of the Bossos with new presentations, flavors and concepts coming out of the state-of-the-art, all-electric kitchen.In keeping with the location's surrounding Art Deco buildings, of which a few mercifully remain on West Gray, the interiors of the new 7,000 square-foot restaurant will sparkle under hundreds of crystal lights floating above, artfully lighting the architectural columns and archways. Designed by Winn Wittman Architects of Austin and Houston-based Nina Magon, there will also be a free-standing metal bar with an adjacent lounge and a semi-private Chef's Tasting Room with views of the kitchen. For al fresco dining, there will be an outdoor courtyard with an additional 2,000 square feet of space., 26435 Kuykendahl, opened June 9 in The Woodlands at Creekside Park West. It's a return to the city of sorts for the souffle restaurant which was first founded in Dallas in 2008 by Hedda Gioia Dowd. She opened Rise No.1 with longtime friend and executive chef Cherif Brahmi which was followed by a Houston location on Post Oak in 2016 then another in Fort Worth in 2017.Unfortunately, the Post Oak location at BLVD Place closed in 2020 due to the ongoing construction. (Is it done, yet?)With a European rustic interior, the restaurant invites guests to converse over starters like its unique Marshmallow Soup or more traditional Soupe a L'Oigne Gratinee. There are savory souffles such as Sundried Tomato & Pesto Chevre, Jambon & Gruyere and Southwest Chicken. For non-souffle entrees, there's Salade Nicoise and Steak & Pomme de Terre.Everyone loves a sweet souffle and there are all types of light and fluffy treats to try such as Grand Marnier, Praline Pecan or a simple raspberry version. Other desserts include Classic Creme Brulee and Tarte au Fruit, perfect for pairing with one of its coffee drinks.The ambiance at Rise begs for lingering over a glass of wine and lingerers will find a nice wine list along with a full bar at The Woodlands location., 1321 N. Westgreen Boulevard, opened softly June 16 with a grand opening planned for June 24. The first 50 guests at lunch and the first 50 guests at dinner will receive complimentary bowls of ramen. Originally founded in Tokyo, Japan in 2011, franchisee Chris Lav brought the first RAKKAN Ramen to Houston in 2021. More recently, it opened a second store in Tomball this past February, as we reported here in the Houston Press. Lav plans two more by the end of this year.The new Katy location will offer the same menu as the other two locations with a number of vegan, vegetarian and meat options. Its base broth is 100 percent plant-based making it suitable for everyone. Its RAKKAN original noodles are also vegan as well as whole wheat. There are other noodle options including kale or gluten-free.Diners can choose from five bases: Amber (soy sauce), Pearl (salt), Garnet (miso), Spicy Garnet (spicy miso) and Quartz (creamy). The bowls come with grilled pork, seasoned egg and bamboo shoots while the vegan ramen is topped with shiitake mushrooms, tofu and corn.In addition to the ramen bowls, there are appetizers such as edamame,(octopus balls) and deep-fried dumplings. There is also a variety of RAKKAN buns with a choice of pork, chicken or vegan fillings., 5950 Fairmont Parkway, opened its second location in Pasadena, taking over the space that was formerly IT'Z Family Food & Fun. It's operated by the Palace Social Hospitality Group LLC which opened the first Palace Social Bellaire in Houston in July 2021.There's an improved game room, laser tag, a laser maze and bowling. There are also new additions to the space including pool tables and more than 70 arcade games. An 8-seat Dark Ride Theater is coming soon.With its elevated food and bar menus, the venue can host a number of events from birthday parties to corporate meetings. Game cards are available for purchase at any amount with bonus credits starting at $20. There are specials throughout the week including Monday "Industry Nights" and Kids Eat Free Tuesdays for children 10 and under with a purchase of an adult entree.Some of the dishes on the menu include the 610 Burger, Shrimp Po Boy and the new Pasadena Patty Melt. The enhanced bar program offers signature cocktails plus draft and bottled beers., 120 Gulfgate Center Mall, opened at Gulfgate Mall June 14 and will celebrate its grand opening with a special fundraiser June 14 through June 18 to support Milby High School Baseball Booster Club. Customers must have a pre-ordered coupon to be eligible.The sub sandwich brand has more than 2,500 locations across the country serving premium meats and cheeses on in-store freshly baked bread. Many customers love the Mike's Way option which is the addition of onions, lettuce and tomatoes and "the juice", a red wine and olive oil blend.The franchise owners for the Gulfgate Mall location are Willie and Bebe Mora., 1809 Washington, has launched its new self-serve tap wall. Guests can serve themselves from a selection of seasonal beer, wine, cider and cocktails by using a tap wall card which allows for sampling or full pours.12523 Westheimer, will celebrate its reopening June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The newly redone fun center marks the completion of the brand's remodel in the Houston market. The purple carpet premiere will include free cake, raffle prizes and an appearance from the big mouse himself, Chuck E. Cheese, and his pals. The first 25 families in line will receive free game play during the event.Guests will be able to check out its arcade, interactive dance floor and the large format video wall and screens with audio which provides a more immersive experience. Parents and guardians might want to check out its Summer of Fun Pass starting at $49.99. Select locations also offer Sensory Sensitive Sundays in which the fun center opens two hours early on the first Sunday of the month with a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting., 574 Chimney Rock, will be offering deluxe cookies for $1 each all day June 16 while supplies last. Customers can choose from Chocolate Chip, Black and Tan, Snickers, M&M, Oatmeal, Pecan Sandies, Mexican Wedding cookies and more.The deal excludes Gingerbread Men, Hamentaschen, Lady Fingers, Dip Decs and Royal Iced Cookies.