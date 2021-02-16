Latest on Houston Area Grocery Stores Closures and Reduced Hours

- Local
Kroger has just announced that several of its stores will remain closed Tuesday and that the ones that remain open will close at 8 p.m. today and open Wednesday at 9 a.m. The complete list is at the bottom of this article.
H-E-B stores are open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walmart has closed some of its stores in the area affected by the cold weather. A map of all 462 stores and clubs it has closed for now can be accessed on its website.
