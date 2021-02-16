Latest on Houston Area Grocery Stores Closures and Reduced Hours

It's pretty but dangerous to get around on. And area grocery stores continue to be mindful of that.

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Kroger has just announced that several of its stores will remain closed Tuesday and that the ones that remain open will close at 8 p.m. today and open Wednesday at 9 a.m. The complete list is at the bottom of this article.

H-E-B stores are open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart has closed some of its stores in the area affected by the cold weather. A map of all 462 stores and clubs it has closed for now can be accessed on its website.