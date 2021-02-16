 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Latest on Houston Area Grocery Stores Closures and Reduced Hours

Margaret Downing | February 16, 2021 | 11:30am
It's pretty but dangerous to get around on. And area grocery stores continue to be mindful of that.
It's pretty but dangerous to get around on. And area grocery stores continue to be mindful of that.
Photo by Reginald Mathalone
Kroger has just announced that several of its stores will remain closed Tuesday and that the ones that remain open will close at 8 p.m. today and open Wednesday at 9 a.m. The complete list is at the bottom of this article.

H-E-B stores are open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart has closed some of its stores in the area affected by the cold weather. A map of all 462 stores and clubs it has closed for now can be accessed on its website.

Kroger_Store_Closures_Updated_2.16_10am.pdf

